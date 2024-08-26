“Never Happened to Me”: Deion Sanders Delighted to Offer CU Players Necessary Financial Tools to Save NIL Money

Deion Sanders has long stressed on mandatory Financial Literacy Classes for young college athletes. While his calls provided athletes with a financial literacy seminar, he is making sure it is more than that. Reportedly, Prime is taking baby steps as he recently partnered with Elevations Credit Union to give players crucial financial tools that will help them flourish in the long run.

With NIL deals and collectives bringing in significant earnings for CU players, Sanders is ensuring they know how to manage their money from the start. For Coach Prime, this is a step toward teaching them the value of saving and investing for the future—a guidance he didn’t receive when he was younger.

Sanders expressed deep gratitude for this initiative, saying,

“God is good, man. That kind of stuff is just a blessing. It never happened to me at that age and stage, but I knew I would have needed guidance and counseling and assistance to think about the future.”

Now, he’s determined to offer his players what he missed out on. He further added:

“By the time the baby is 18, the baby will be straight and have a head start on life.”

Notably, this is part of a broader financial literacy initiative aimed at educating players on the benefits of compound interest and long-term saving. But that’s just the beginning.

Sanders living up to his Prime Effect nickname for college athletes

Sanders is truly living up to his “Prime Effect” nickname with his latest initiative. The collaboration came about through the Colorado collective, the 5430 Alliance, which was already working on a financial literacy seminar.

Sanders took it a step further by working directly with the bank to open savings accounts for the players’ children. Each account starts with a generous $2,121, a nod to Sanders’ legendary number ’21’.

At a recent meeting, Prime gave a heartfelt speech on fatherhood before inviting the eight players who are parents to the front of the room. There, a representative from Elevations Credit Union presented the accounts, sparking excitement among the players with families.

Meanwhile, Reggie Calhoun Jr. of the 5430 Alliance also praised Sanders’ commitment, noting how his actions speak volumes about his dedication to building great individuals.

Arguably, Deion aims to instill a deep understanding of saving and investing from an early age. His goal is to pave the way for these young families and make his time at CU count.