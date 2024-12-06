“Never Met a Quarterback That Does That Sh*t. This Dude Is a Psycho”: Mike Evans Reacts to Baker Mayfield’s Unusual Pre-Game Routine

If you’re looking for pre-game motivational advice, Baker Mayfield might not be your guy. Then again, maybe he could be. While the average quarterback might play basketball, practice with a baseball or tennis ball, or try other methods to get in the zone, Mayfield has a trick that’s not recommended (even by Mike Evans) — Smelling Salts.

The ritual, or practice, some may call it, first surfaced when the Buccaneers were set to face off against the Eagles in the Wildcard Round earlier this year in January. “Baker Mayfield just ripping smelling salts otw outta the tunnel. Absolute FOOTBALL guy,” a tweet surfaced on X from Betting Machine.

Baker Mayfield just ripping smelling salts otw outta the tunnel. Absolute FOOTBALL guy pic.twitter.com/1LvjKwhqVc — Betting Machine (@marzbets) January 16, 2024

But it turns out that the QB has done this on more than one occasion. In episode 5 of “Against the Wind,” an interviewer brought this up, saying that Mayfield has become “famous for using smelling salts” before games. And at that exact moment, Evans started nodding his head in disbelief, even showing a hint of discomfort.

“I’ve never met a quarterback that does that sh*t,” the wide receiver declared.” The whole room then bursts into laughter, including Mayfield. “This dude is a psycho, man, for real,” Evans continued.

Even the wide receiver has tried it, smelling salts, but he “hated it,” and said that “it sucks.” However, for Mayfield, it’s a different story.

“I love it,” the QB said with pure confidence while Evans was bad-mouthing his practice.

So, how does smelling salt work? Well, the main ingredient in this substance is ammonia, which gives off a pungent smell. It’s basically your household cleaner, but worse. Much worse. And when someone uses this substance, their consciousness is instantly aroused, according to the National Institute of Health. As the website explains:

“(Smelling Salt) irritates the membranes of the nose and lungs, and thereby triggers an inhalation reflex. This reflex alters the pattern of breathing, resulting in improved respiratory flow rates and possibly alertness.”

The smell alone shouldn’t scare you — smelling salts can be equally harmful to a person. They can cause respiratory issues, neck damage, allergic reactions, and even lung damage.

So, like Evans, it might be wise to stay away from such substances. But as long as it’s working for Mayfield, maybe that’s a good thing. The Buccaneers certainly need it, sitting at 6-6 with playoff hopes hanging by a thread. They will face the Raiders this weekend at home, Raymond James Stadium.