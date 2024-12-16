“Never Said It Was Going to Be Easy”: Russell Wilson Sends Clear Message to His Teammates After Blowout Loss Against the Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers succumbed to their fourth loss this week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Star quarterback Russell Wilson wasn’t happy with the 27-13 defeat, but being a true leader, he urged his teammates to keep their heads up.

Advertisement

On his Instagram story, Russell shared a cryptic but positive message for his teammates. He wrote, “Never said it was going to be easy,” perhaps talking about the journey to the playoffs and eventually the Super Bowl.

The loss against the Eagles is a mere thorn in their path, but if they continue to learn from their mistakes, and are up for the upcoming challenges, Wilson believes, “it’ll be worth it” in the end.

Russell Wilson asks teammates to not let their morale down after losing to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/G5AUgh87Rp — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) December 16, 2024

While Russell Wilson seemed relatively upbeat on Instagram, his tone wasn’t the same in the post-match presser. The Super Bowl winner appeared livid with his team for getting outplayed by the Eagles in what became a blowout loss.

Russell agreed that his team’s inefficiency on first and second downs let them down. He, therefore, urged his teammates to stay more focused in the upcoming weeks. “They played way better than us tonight. It was unacceptable how we played. I think we feel like we’ve got to be sharper,” said the Steelers talisman to the reporters.

As disappointing as the Steelers’ performance was, what will irk them about this loss is the timing of the defeat. The poor result comes at a time when the Ravens and the Chiefs are the next two opponents for Russell Wilson & Co.

Though the Steelers have clinched the playoffs spot, two losses in the next two weeks can easily derail their momentum heading into the playoffs. Wilson, however, kept calm at this possibility.

He didn’t let the defeat take on more importance than needed, as he called losses part and parcel of the game. He conceded that the team’s potential is still up for grabs.

“We’ll have to determine how great we can be… There’s a lot more football left… I think any great team has to respond, you’re going to have adversity, you’re going to have ups and downs throughout the season, I’ve been on great teams before and sometimes you don’t win them all.”

That said, things weren’t all gloomy for Russ. After the Week 15 matchup, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts called Wilson his idol, as he showed his immense appreciation for setting the blueprint for a QB like him. “I watched you my whole childhood. You paved the way,” said Hurts to the Steelers QB.

WHOLESOME: #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts told Russell Wilson on the field after the game that he grew up watching him and he’s a huge fan. “Watched you my whole childhood… You paved the way.” This is awesome.

pic.twitter.com/BElSEyEoSM — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 16, 2024

Getting a compliment like this from an elite QB like Jalen must feel really good. Especially when someone of Hurts’ caliber admits to following your blueprint. Russell thus let his gratitude be known on Instagram as he wrote, “Respect, Young King,” on his story, tagging Jalen.

Russell Wilson thanks Jalen Hurts for letting him know that he is Hurts’ idol. Wholesome. pic.twitter.com/9ikfdgt14K — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) December 16, 2024

All that said, it’s heartening to see Russell Wilson showing so much intensity for his new team. This is a great sign for Steelers Nation as they now have a top-caliber QB with much love for their team and a goal to win it all. Qualities that all fans love to see.