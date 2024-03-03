New England Patriots Salary Cap Update 2024: $100,000,000 Cap Space Puts Boston on Top, But What Will they Do With the Money?

The New England Patriots, led by Jerod Mayo, have received a significant boost in their rebuilding process, with their cap space increasing to over $100 million. This boost follows the franchise’s decision to cut JC Jackson, a cornerback who was under a 5-year, $82.5 million contract signed with the Chargers in 2022. The Patriots acquired Jackson along with a couple of draft picks, taking on his substantial contract. His release cleared $14.3 million in cap space.

As the post-Belichick era begins in Boston, the Patriots are well-positioned to make crucial roster moves. Despite finishing last season with a 4-13 record, there is much work to be done, and several positions require upgrading. While the draft appears to be a viable option, the importance of free agency cannot be overlooked. If the Patriots use all seven of their draft picks, they would only need $12,940,470 in cap space.

With their highest draft pick since 1993, the Patriots are likely to use their 3rd overall pick to address the decline in Mac Jones’ performance over the last two seasons. Although the team has formally met with top prospects such as Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels, speculation suggests they are leaning towards selecting LSU’s Heisman winner.

Despite criticism directed at Jones and Bill for the lackluster offense, it’s essential to recognize that a quarterback is only as good as his weapons. The Patriots currently lack reliable receivers and tight ends since the retirements of Edelman and Gronkowski. None of their receivers reached 1000 yards, with Demario Douglas leading with 561 yards. Hunter Henry, the team’s best tight end, has less than 500 yards, and Zeke rushed for only 642 yards.

Even if the Patriots draft someone like Daniels, success hinges on providing the quarterback with quality weapons. Fortunately, the upcoming draft boasts several outstanding receivers like Marvin Harrison Jr, Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, Brian Thomas, Keon Coleman, Adonai Mitchell, and Xavier Worthy. While drafting a wideout in the first round without sacrificing draft capital might be challenging, selecting someone like Mitchell, who stands at 6’4 with significant potential, could be a feasible option in the second round with the 34th overall pick.

The top tight ends available in the draft include Brock Bowers, Ja’Tavion Sanders, Ben Sinnott, Cade Stover, Theo Johnson, and others. Only Bowers has been predicted to be a first-rounder, so the Patriots could easily explore trading for other tight ends available in successive rounds as per CBS Sports. While the allure of drafting new and young players may seem irresistible, no team can afford to rely solely on that strategy. Free agency stands out as one of the best ways to rebuild depleted rosters, and the Patriots should seriously consider delving into free agency, especially given their ample capital.

Where Will New England Patriots Spend $100 Million?

The Patriots can also address crucial positions through free agency, thanks to their increased cap space. While the draft appears to be a favorable and cost-effective option, constructing a roster necessitates utilizing free agency. The franchise has a history of building Super Bowl-winning squads by strategically signing free agents.

The team has already commenced roster construction by re-signing QB Nathan Rourke. While many drafted quarterbacks assume the starting role in their rookie year, some teams prefer them to learn from seasoned veterans before taking over in their second season. It appears the Patriots are leaning towards this approach, as rumors suggest the team is in talks with experienced free agents on short-term deals. New England has been mentioned as a potential destination for free agents such as CPOY Joe Flacco, former Heisman winner Baker Mayfield, Tannehill, Cousins, etc according to NESN.

Additionally, the team can explore free agency to bolster its receiving corps. Numerous experienced and young talents, including Mike Evans, Michael Pittman Jr, Tyler Boyd, and Hollywood Brown, are available. Viable options for tight ends in free agency include Dalton Schultz from the Texans, Noah Fant from the Seahawks, Gerald Everett from the Chargers, and Austin Hooper from the Raiders. The team also has the option to re-sign Hunter Henry, who recorded 419 yards on just 42 receptions in the challenging Patriots’ offensive environment.

The New England Patriots remain committed to long-term projects, recognizing the numerous missing pieces that require careful consideration in the rebuilding process. The organization must make strategic decisions on how to fill these gaps. Achieving success demands a balance between youth and experience, making it crucial for the franchise to strike the right equilibrium as they aim to return to their winning ways.