New England Patriots to Pursue Other Interests After Brandon Aiyuk’s Rejection

SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA professional football game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on January 7, 2024 at Lev™s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire) NFL: JAN 07 Rams at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240107056

If all had gone well, the win against the Panthers wouldn’t be the only thing the Patriots would be celebrating this week. The club made a significant push and was ready to meet Brandon Aiyuk’s demands to bring him to Boston. However, the response from the other side was dragging its feet like a snail, so the front office decided to cut bait and move on. So, what options should they explore now?

Advertisement

The Patriots are at a stage where they’re more about building blocks than throwing punches. The QB room is in shambles, the receiver room lacks a strong leader, and it’s not like their offensive line is any good either. So, the best they can hope for this season is to secure more than five wins while developing their players for the coming years.

Wide receivers Ja’Lynn Polk, Demario Douglas, and Kendrick Bourne likely won’t emerge from the 2024 season with a Pro Bowl nod, and they could certainly use help from a veteran receiver like Brandon Aiyuk, or say, Davante Adams. However, since these options are no longer viable, the team must focus on their O-line.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe echoed a similar sentiment on X (formerly Twitter). He fully expects the Patriots to shift their focus to signing a few offensive tackles, whether through free agency, tryouts, or trade. It’s certainly worth considering, as both sides of the tackle line are in dire need of help.

Now that the pursuit of WR Brandon Aiyuk is over with, expect the Patriots to turn their full attention to offensive tackle. Whether it’s a trade, a veteran free agent or a tryout guy, the Patriots know they need help at both tackle spots — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 10, 2024

The club does have the money to spare, and a revamped QB room consisting of Drake Maye, Bailey Zappe, Jacoby Brissett, and Joe Milton III would do well with the added protection. And Coach Mayo felt it too, following their pre-season opener.

Jerod Mayo says his offensive line is a work in progress

This Thursday, the NE Patriots clinched their first win against an opponent in the post-Bill Belichick era. Head coach Mayo didn’t want to leave any options on the table and tried out each of his QBs on the field. This worked to their liking, as the team finished the matchup with a 17-3 final score.

However, the third overall pick, Drake Mayo, got to play just one drive. And when Mayo addressed the media the next day, it was pretty clear why.

“Yeah, I mean, they’re still under construction, the offensive line, and I’ve said it since day one, we’re going to play the best five, whatever that combination looks like. We’re always trying to get better,” Mayo said of his offensive line, as per the team-provided transcript.

The head coach also added that they were bringing in a few linemen for the workout:

“We’re bringing in some linemen today for a workout, so we’re always trying to get better and improve the front. It all starts there with the offensive line and defensive line when it comes to winning football games, so definitely an important part.”

If the Patriots plan to have their rookie QBs make an impact this season, the O-line must be bolstered. Both Maye and Milton offer significant potential, and taking the field every chance they get against tough opponents will help them become NFL-ready. But for now, the ball is in Coach Mayo’s court.