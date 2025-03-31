New England Patriots VP Details “The Phenomenal Dinner” That Made Stefon Diggs Join The Pats

The New England Patriots made a statement by signing Stefon Diggs this offseason. He fills a crucial need for a team that desperately required help at wide receiver. The Patriots’ executive vice president of player personnel recently made a statement on why they went after the former All-Pro, and how a “phenomenal dinner” resulted in a subsequent deal.

Mock drafts have had the Patriots selecting either Travis Hunter or Tetairoa McMillan all along, as either would fill a gaping hole at wide receiver for the team. Last season, the leading receiver for them was tight end Hunter Henry with just 674 yards.

The Pats could still nab one of the two receiving options, but the recent Diggs signing (three years, $63.5 million) could also sway them more toward addressing the defense.

However, Diggs is coming off a torn ACL, so the move is a bit of a gamble. The Patriots stated that he’s on track to return by Week 1 of the new season, and that’s why they were comfortable with the move. But things could change. Nevertheless, it’s still a massive signing with $25 million guaranteed.

Kay Adams got to sit down with the Pats VP, Eliot Wolf, recently and ask what led to the move getting done.

“Stefon is someone I’ve admired for a long time, you know, playing for the Vikings when I was in Green Bay,” Wolf stated. “Being unable to contain him too much… So, he became available. Some things came together. We met with him, it was a phenomenal dinner meeting with him.”

Wolf was about to go into more detail before Adams grew curious over the dinner. She wanted to know everything. The location, the food they ordered, and even the conversation that transpired.

“We went to Davio’s in Patriot Place,” Wolf addressed. Adams said she loved the restaurant choice. When Wolf was asked what Diggs ordered, though, he couldn’t remember. So, she shifted the conversation and asked what he was trying to pick up in a meeting like that.

“It was pretty casual. There weren’t any really specific questions, we got into what he was looking for and what we’re looking for. Just about the fit, and seeing the authenticity of the player. He’s a great guy, and he knows what he wants, and he’s a competitor. So, those things fit together for us to make it happen.”

It sounds like Wolf doesn’t think Diggs is a great fit just from an Xs and Os perspective, but also when it comes to the culture in Foxborough. Patriots fans should be excited about the player they got. Diggs was under the radar because of his ACL injury, but this could end up being a steal considering the value of receiver contracts nowadays.

Not only that but Diggs is also hyped to join the Patriots. He’s especially excited to partner up with last year’s third-overall pick, Drake Maye. Diggs said that he’s heard that other players have likened the QB to his old partner in Buffalo.

“People say through the grapevine that he acts a lot like Josh [Allen]. And you know, that was my guy. So I look forward to meeting him and connecting with him.”

It’s high praise from the four-time Pro Bowler. Allen is considered the best QB in the game right now as he just won the MVP. And the fact that Maye can run like Allen could prove Diggs and others correct.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. This is a win for the Pats as they now have a capable WR1. However, there are still a lot of unknowns. Is Diggs the same player as he was before the injury? He’s now over 30, and his PFF grade was just above average compared to the rest of the league last season. Diggs was also the WR2 on that team. Now he needs to step back into a role that he occupied before, which could be easy or hard depending on who you ask.