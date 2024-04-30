“Taylor Swift Must Be Very Happy”: Adam Schefter Breaks Down Travis Kelce’s Record-Breaking $34.25M Contract Extension

The Kansas City Chiefs recently made a move that secures the tight-end part of their Super Bowl-winning duo. They’ve gone on to give Travis Kelce a mind-blowing contract extension. The Chiefs announced that they’ll be offering Travis Kelce a jaw-dropping $34.25 million for the next 2 years.

On ESPN’s NFL Live, several analysts discussed the implications of Kelce’s contract. Adam Schefter went on to break down the details of the tight end’s contract. He mentioned how this deal helps keep Kelce in Kansas, at least for the next two years. Schefter explained the monetary part of the contract and even made a comment on how Kelce’s beau might view this contract. He said,

“The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they had signed Travis Kelce to a new 2-year deal. It’s a 2-year $ 34.25 million deal that includes 1$7 million fully guaranteed this year. Most of the remaining money is guaranteed on the third day of the new league year next year. So Travis Kelce should collect a good portion of this $34.25 million if not all of it. Huge deal makes him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL Taylor Swift must be very happy about the contract right now.”

This contract, while securing the appearance of Kelce in the Chiefs red, also makes him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL right now. As the details of his contract went viral, several analysts discussed the nitty-gritty and the implications of his contract for the Chiefs.

Furthermore, this contract isn’t just in the favor of the tight end. As this contract ensures him with the Chiefs, it will help fortify the offensive power of the team. In fact, the analysts also discussed how this contract is a master stroke by the Chiefs management.

How is Travis Kelce’s continued presence helping the Chiefs?

Before Kelce was an integral part of the organization, Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes were the two pillars of the Chiefs offense. Mahomes’ signature brand of football was complimented very well by the Cheetah’s speed and spatial awareness. After he left, the team was in dire need of speed and an offensive presence in the deep end. Travis Kelce was the obvious answer. During ESPN’s NFL Live, ex-QB turned analyst Dan Orlosvky spoke about this. He spoke about how locking Kelce down with such a lucrative contract has 2 effects.

Firstly it shows the newer draft picks coming in the kind of potential earnings they could amass if they played for the Chiefs and put in the work. Secondly, Kelce’s ensured presence makes the job easier for Mahomes and the offensive team. Orlosvky also mentioned the dual role Kelce plays for the Chiefs during the regular season and post-season.

He said, “Number one he played almost eight snaps more per game in the postseason than he did in the regular season so it was the obvious load management element. Two, the positive benefit of that during the regular season, he had 66 yards per game during the postseason he had 90. So I think just the thought of how they’re going to handle Travis you know the September October November months is going to be very different than December January February and so he’ll be fresher.”

All in all, Kelce’s contract extension means there will be a reliable player catching Mahomes’ passes in the deep. Only time will tell how Kelce’s performance as a whole will be throughout this upcoming season.