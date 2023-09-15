“That’s What My Mother Taught Me”: Deion Sanders’ Flashy Swag Gets Called Out Ahead of Rivalry Game With Jay Norvell

Deion Sanders is one of College Football’s biggest success stories, finding a way to elevate teams beyond their skillset. However, he was recently called out by Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell. Sanders has kept a record of everything that Norvell has said, and he’s ready to take it to him on the field. The battle of Colorado was already set to be a great game, but now, there’ll be added fire and intensity to it all. The stakes have been raised and Sanders is all for it.

Advertisement

Deion Sanders joined the University of Colorado Boulder with a tough task ahead of him. The team went 1-11 last season, and they weren’t projected to take massive leaps. However, the changes are already coming. Sanders’ team is 2-0, doubling their win count from last year already. Moreover, the team is currently ranked 18th in the AP Top 25 rankings, showing just how far they’ve come under Sanders’ tutelage.

Deion Sanders Has Jay Norvell’s Comments In Mind

Sanders likes to do things his way. Whether it’s how he coaches his football team, or how he dresses for news conferences, Sanders has his own style and methods.

Advertisement

However, Jay Norvell didn’t necessarily agree with all of his actions.

“I don’t care if they hear this in Boulder,” he said as per ESPN. “I told them [ESPN] — I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off. I said, ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.'”

Sanders wasn’t having any of it. He didn’t get why Norvell had to make things personal and drag his mother and upbringing into the picture However, he acknowledged that if anything, it gives Boulder more ammunition to play with against Colorado State.

“I’m minding my own business watching some film, trying to get ready, trying to get out here and be the best coach that I could be, and I look up and I read some bull junk that they had said about us, once again,” Sanders said to his team, as per ESPN. “Why would you want to talk about us when we don’t talk about nobody? All we do is go out here, work our butts off and do our job on Saturday. But when they give us ammunition, they done messed around and made it [personal].

Sanders Has a Chance At a Big Victory

Now that Boulder is ranked and Sanders has the team so much better than last year, there is added pressure and expectation that he will have to deal with. Of course, Sanders wants that though. It’s what he signed up for.

Advertisement

Boulder has dominated the matchup against Colorado State. With Norvell talking big before the game, he better be ready to back it up. A loss could look humiliating with the way he came after Sanders.