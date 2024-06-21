New Heights Hosts Travis and Jason Kelce Credit Their Team for Editing Out “All the Sh*t That You Can Get Canceled For”

Mar 5, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland natives and NFL players Travis, right, and Jason Kelce celebrate after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

With their podcast, the New Heights, doing extremely well, Jason and Travis Kelce have become an unforgettable part of the entertainment industry. However, while they’ve gone on to become a memorable part of the football fraternity, they’ve also had to navigate a lot of interesting challenges. One of the biggest challenges they’ve overcome is avoiding controversy on their podcast.

The Kelce brothers recently spoke about their blossoming podcast with Stagwell, where Travis passionately advised young influencers on how to steer clear of controversy. He emphasized that a production crew helps them navigate topics and conversations that could get them in huge trouble or, worse, ‘canceled’. He advised the same for anyone looking to venture into podcasting, especially if they were young.

“I guess that takes me to my next words of advice. If you’re going to be authentic make sure you have a good team that can edit. You have to have a really good team that can edit out all the sh*t that you can get canceled for because that is key you do not want to get canceled,” Travis emphasized.

And true to their statements, the Kelce brothers have been good at stepping away from controversy. While their podcasts have delved into the personal lives of both brothers, it’s so entertaining and wholesome that fans, whether from the football realm or not, fawn over their stories.

It’s safe to say that ‘New Heights’ has thrived due to its authenticity. So, who better than Jason and Travis to guide young influencers planning to start their own podcast?

Jason’s Advice for Aspiring Content Creators

While Travis spoke about how their production team has helped their podcast grow, Jason dived deep into the kind of steps new influencers should be taking in order to get fame and success. His advice for them was to focus on the actual craft of podcasting and content. While being famous is the end goal, reaching there comes from patience.

“I would tell all young guys who are really starting to try to get into this like influencer World [to] start small,” Jason proposed. “Just like getting yourself out there in front of fans. And you’re going to start to begin getting asked tough questions and you’re going to have to start answering those and getting used to it.“

All in all, Travis and Jason went on to have a motivational and productive session at the Stagwell Marketing company event. The duo also revealed how their own journey has progressed on the New Heights podcast. Arguably, this very podcast, which began in 2022, has now opened the door for Jason to secure a broadcasting deal with ESPN and for Travis to land several acting gigs.