Not Prince Williams or Tom Cruise but This Man Left Travis Kelce Starstruck Before London Visit

Travis Kelce had quite the week in London alongside his beau Taylor Swift. As Taylor was wrapping up her first round of the Eras Tour in The Big Smoke, we found Hollywood icon Tom Cruise and even royalty, from Prince William to his three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, in attendance. It was a star-studded event, nonetheless. However, as it seems, Kelce had an even better fanboy moment before the London visit.

During his recent appearance on the ‘New Heights’ podcast, the Chiefs player finally shed light on his Nashville visit on Father’s Day. Taylor was already in the UK to kick off her tour, so it could have been the day he spent with Ed Kelce, but Travis was in Nashville for the Tight End U. And as luck would have it, before the event began, Travis got to tee it off with Wayne Gretzky — sort of.

“I was like star-struck,” Travis said of the meet. He was also at a loss for words when he met The Great One, and couldn’t even go up to him and speak normally. “I couldn’t even like really ask him anything or say what’s up,” he continued.

But when Travis did gain the courage, he went up to Wayne and wished him a Happy Father’s Day, although it was the day before Father’s Day. “I’m just kind of around and I’m like, oh yeah, well yeah, it’s Father’s Day. Happy Father’s Day, Wayne,” the TE narrated.

It turns out that it was actually because of golf stalwart Dustin Johnson that Travis got to meet Wayne. It was the LIV golfer’s 40th birthday bash, which his father-in-law couldn’t miss.

Travis Kelce Meets the Gretzky Family

A week before the big event, 2024 LIV golfer Dustin Johnson met Travis on the green alongside his family. The NFL player got to tee off with the two-time Major champ and learned how to better his swing from Wayne’s wife, Janet Jones.

The hockey legend, however, was just hanging around, which Travis presumed was because Wayne had played before he arrived at the spot. Nonetheless, he was quite happy to have him there.

“He was awesome. The entire Gretzky family was awesome. Got to swing it a little bit, learned some things from DJ on my swing, and started just absolutely piercing fairways. So f**king watch out, boys,” Travis said. “He was just kind of around. He was hanging. He was hanging… I think he already played around before I got to play with him. I was fortunate if he just kind of came over.”

Safe to say, Travis is aiming for the moon. Around the same time last year, he and Patrick Mahomes locked horns against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson on the green, ultimately coming out as the winners.

Given that Travis is spending more time on the green now, it wouldn’t be surprising if we spot the three-time Super Bowl champ participating in a major golfing tournament in the coming months or so. Because by September, it will be all about football and football.