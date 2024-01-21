New Team Named a Trade Option for Russell Wilson Despite a Guaranteed $39 Million Payout for 2024

The Denver Broncos made more than a few headlines after benching Russell Wilson with only two games left in the season. However, it was quite justified to some, as the star QB led the Orange Crush to a losing record for a second straight season. Reports now suggest that discussions about their shot caller’s future have intensified within the Denver front office, as Wilson is set to receive a guaranteed payout of $39 million in 2024.

Amidst the tension, a new twist has emerged with the Minnesota Vikings becoming a suitable new home for the former Seahawks man, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. This possibility could be beneficial for Wilson since Sean Payton not only chose to bench their starting quarterback for Jarrett Stidham but also apparently expressed his dislike for him from the start of his tenure.

It’s also worth noting that Russell is currently in a stalemate with the Broncos since he revealed that the team approached him and requested to defer the $37 million injury guarantee, and if he refused, they would bench him. And that’s exactly what they did later on.

ESPN further reported how Wilson’s throwing game was limited after joining the Broncos, a skill that earned him a Super Bowl and Hall of Fame-worthy stats. After spending almost 12 seasons in the league, Wilson now has the chance to become a free agent. So the question lingers: What’s in it for the Minnesota Vikings?

Minnesota Vikings Might be Exploring Options with Russell Wilson for 2024

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins encountered a torn Achilles after his eighth game this season and is currently on a path to recovery. If he chose not to resign next year, Wilson’s entry would come into play. That’s a big if, but surely NFL fans have seen more surprising outcomes.

Cousins’ team currently faces a QB dilemma with Joshua Dobbs, Jaren Hall, and Nick Mullens, who were nothing but moderate this season. An earlier suggestion, Zach Wilson, came to light, but a franchise would rather go for an experienced QB rather than a backup, who needs a bit of time to mature if one overlooks the late-season injury.

Dobbs had an explosive start but later struggled to maintain his footing. Therefore, Russell Wilson looks like a promising solution to their QB dilemma, as he can not only strengthen the team but also take the backups under his wings.

Russell might find a new home next season, but what about the Broncos? Their best days ended with Peyton Manning‘s retirement. A change of scenery could turn fruitful for both parties, but it’s worth arguing: Can Sean Payton bring the changes the Broncos seek, a feat he couldn’t achieve with a Super Bowl-winning quarterback?