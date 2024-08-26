Dolphins Were Spooked When Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff Got $52-55 Million: Jeremy Fowler on Whether Tua Tagovailoa Was Overpaid

The Dolphins shook up the NFL by handing Tua Tagovailoa a jaw-dropping four-year, $212.4 million extension, making him the highest-paid player in team history. With an annual average of $53.1 million, this deal has definitely raised some eyebrows.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, in his appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” shed light on the league-wide skepticism surrounding Miami’s massive commitment to Tagovailoa. He noted that the concerns stemmed primarily from Tua’s injury history.

However, Fowler acknowledged that Tagovailoa’s performance last season – leading the league in passing and playing all 17 games – justified his asking price.

He further explained that Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff’s $50 mil+ annual deals set the stage for Tua’s massive payday:

“I know that Miami, even though they have a lot of faith in Tua and Mike McDaniel loves Tua, they were spooked in that building a little bit when Lawrence and Jared Goff were getting $52-55 million. There was some spookiness there.”

Despite this “spookiness,” as Fowler put it, the Dolphins’ commitment to Tagovailoa remained strong. The organization has clearly planned its future with Tua at the helm, even if the price tag was a tough pill to swallow.

The NFL quarterback market has hit new heights, with teams shelling out astronomical numbers to secure their franchise players. Tua’s extension, worth $53.1 million annually, puts him in elite company.

How does Tua’s contract stack up?

The Dolphins QB now rubbing shoulders with Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, who command $55 million a year, while Jared Goff and Justin Herbert aren’t far behind at $53 million and $52.5 million respectively.

And while keeping the market in consideration, Tua’s payday seems justified when you look at his previous seasons. He led the league with 4,624 passing yards and threw 29 touchdowns. Then his 2022 performance was equally impressive, where he led the NFL in passer rating and guided the Dolphins to a playoff berth.

The Dolphins have seemingly looked past his injury history and focused instead on his recent healthy season and great play.

Moreover, it’s the exploding quarterback market that has left many scratching their heads, Tua’s deal is just one piece of a larger. It’s almost surreal to think that star quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Aaron Rodgers now find themselves outside the top 10 highest-paid list.