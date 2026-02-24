NFL Analyst Suggests There’s a Chance QB Kirk Cousins Returns to Atlanta After Getting Released

Kirk Cousins has just been officially released by the Atlanta Falcons. It was reported last week that the team was gearing up to move off the final $70 million on his contract. Cousins will now earn just $2.1 million while carrying a cap hit of almost $25 million. Then, next March, he will make $67.9 million while carrying a cap hit of $90.4 million, fulfilling the $100 million he was originally guaranteed on the deal.

Now that Cousins is on the open market, everyone is wondering where he will take his talents next. Even at the age of 37, he still intends to play in 2026, which will be his 15th season in the league. And there are plenty of teams in need of a QB.

Funnily enough, one of those teams in need is the same Atlanta Falcons who are releasing the veteran signal-caller. Second-year QB Michael Penix Jr. tore his ACL last season and may not be ready for the start of the 2026 campaign. That’s why Jason McCourty thinks that there’s a good chance Cousins doesn’t move anywhere for his next deal.

“I think there’s a chance that they sign Kirk Cousins once they release him,” McCourty said during a segment on Get Up. “Because if you’re Cousins, there’s familiarity with Stefanski coming over.”

“And you’ve just been in Atlanta for the last two years, you know the players in that locker room. So, I think the best fit for Kirk Cousins may just be to return to Atlanta while Penix is recovering from his knee surgery,” added the former NFL cornerback.

They were all interesting things to note coming from McCourty, a former Super Bowl champion. Atlanta’s new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, was Cousins’ QB coach and offensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019 with the Minnesota Vikings. That connection alone could lead to his return.

On top of that, Cousins has established a presence in the Falcons locker room over the past few seasons. He’s not the dominant QB he once was, but he’s a respected backup with a ton of experience who has proven he can get the job done.

Should Penix not be ready to go at the start of next season, Cousins wouldn’t be a bad backup option. The Falcons would likely want to bring him back on a more affordable contract. And now that he’s been officially released, that could very well happen.

However, Atlanta could also be ready to cut ties completely with Kirk Cousins. After all, the team signed him with the expectation that he would lead a new era of Falcons football, surrounded by young talent. But he was never able to recapture the magic he had in Minnesota before he tore his Achilles.

At the end of the day, Cousins was a risky signing that didn’t pay off. The deal failed and will affect the Falcons’ financials for another two seasons. But they need a QB, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them go back to Cousins if they can’t find someone they like to bridge the gap to Penix.