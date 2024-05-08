Amid Micah Parsons’ Viral Moment, Pat McAfee and Co. Suggest NFL Inclusion for Sumo Wrestlers

Micah Parsons’ recent escapade in Japan has sparked intrigue beyond the gridiron. While traveling Asia with Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Cowboys standout found himself in a playful duel with a sumo wrestler.

The viral video had Pat McAfee and Co. buzzing as they suggested Parsons’ unique training approach could revolutionize NFL conditioning. On the latest segment of the Pat McAfee show, the former NFL punter replayed the video of Micah Parsons taking on a 17-year-old sumo wrestler as the whole crew enjoyed watching Micah’s efforts. McAfee commended Parsons’ boldness following his second attempt when he outpowered the sumo wrestler out of the ring.

One of the panelists even mused about the prospect of sumo wrestlers joining the NFL trenches, while another added, “We need more sumo wrestlers as offensive linemen.” Then Pat McAfee added:

“Been thinking that long time. They’re so big, so flexible, so athletic, no leverage. And they have nothing they can hold on to except for the, I don’t know, what’s it called, looks like a diaper. So imagine if they were able to use their hands, a little jersey inside, little snug.”

The Pat McAfee show‘s panelists enthusiastically proposed an intriguing idea: envisioning sumo wrestlers as potential NFL pass rushers. The prospect of an entire offensive line composed of sumo wrestlers excited them, with AJ Hawks suggesting that equipping them with football cleats could address potential traction issues on the field.

Well, integrating sumo wrestlers into the NFL as offensive linemen could undoubtedly be entertaining, but their transition from sumo circles to the football field might pose challenges due to their distinct lifestyles and training methods.

Sumo Wrestler’s Diet and Lifestyle as Compared to NFL Athletes

NFL athletes kick off their day with a warm-up routine and a boost to their immunity, while sumo wrestlers dive straight into intense training sessions lasting 4 to 5 hours, six days a week, year-round, with just a week off after major tournaments.

The NFL training schedule is more diverse, with on-field practice, weight training, and recovery sessions in both the season and off-season. Then, Sumo wrestlers consume a staggering 7,000 to 10,000 calories daily, far exceeding the average intake of NFL athletes. This high-calorie count is necessary to sustain their weight and strength.

However, it comes with a price – sumo wrestlers face a life expectancy of 15 years lower than the average Japanese male due to the toll on their bodies. Meanwhile, NFL players prioritize diets that help them recover better from an injury, so as to bounce back faster.

Sumo wrestlers, known as “rikishi,” adhere to a rigorous daily routine within communal training stables called “heya.” Their day typically starts around 5-5:30 a.m. with several hours of intense training, including sparring contests. After a hefty lunch, they indulge in an extended “siesta-like” slumber to help them gain weight.

While the idea of sumo wrestlers transitioning to the NFL along with their toughness is a thought well-designed, adapting to the vastly different lifestyle of NFL athletes could pose a major obstacle.