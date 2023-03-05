Where to Watch NFL Combine: Where is NFL Combine 2023 Happening?

The NFL Combine is heading into its final day, and fans are getting ready to witness one last round of potential NFL players proving their mettle. As prospective NFL running backs and offensive linemen get their shot at the combine workouts today, where can fans tune in to watch these phenomenal youngsters give their best?

The NFL Combine this year has been giving fans a lot of exciting moments. One of which includes Georgia Bulldogs’ Nolan Smith setting some jaw-dropping stats. In fact, the results from the workouts have analysts changing their minds about potential draft orders already. Even though Bryce Young is the hot favorite to be the #1 pick, no one has for sure established themselves as the one.

Where is the NFL Combine happening, and where can fans watch it?

The combine is being held at Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts. This has been the venue of the combine since 1987. Except in 2021, when the pandemic caused changes in venues. Fans can stream the combine on NFL+, NFL.com, and FuboTV. Alternatively, one can watch the live proceedings on NFL Network as well.

If all the previous days are anything to go by, the final day is sure to spring some surprises on those watching. One to watch will be Georgia Bulldogs’ offensive tackle, Broderick Jones. Jones and right tackle Warren McClendon have put up an impressive performance this year, preventing opposition defenses from landing a single sack this season.

Georgia Bulldogs make far too many headlines in this year’s combine

Making headlines at a combine is usually a good thing. However, for the Georgia Bulldogs, their time in the spotlight has come with a rollercoaster of emotions. Not all of the headlines their players made were in a good light. Though, the negative news might not have necessarily drowned out the good ones.

While Jalen Carter and Stetson Bennett getting arrested did not help the college, Nolan Smith more than made up for it with his incredible stats in the combine. What’s more, their prime offensive tackle Broderick James will no doubt become a super hit at the combine. If he performs well in the workouts, he could become a solid first-round pick. Will the Bulldogs get the lion’s share of the pie, come draft day?

