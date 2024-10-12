NFL Concussion Tracker: Josh Allen Gets Good News While Malik Nabers Suffers Another Setback

The Bills came under heavy scrutiny for their alleged failure to properly follow the concussion protocols, sending Josh Allen out onto the field after a possible concussion. Allen banged his head on the turf in the fourth quarter, after which the Bills’ medical staff immediately rushed to his rescue.

Despite examining him for over five minutes, Allen was cleared to play, raising concerns among fans. However, as it turns out, the QB didn’t suffer a concussion after all.

During the latest episode of CBS Sports HQ Spotlight, NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported that after a review of the protocols, the NFL and NFLPA have cleared the Bills of any wrongdoing.

“Protocol was properly followed. (Josh Allen) was properly evaluated and there was no violation that occurred. He was never placed in concussion protocol. He missed one snap. No violation of the concussion protocol and evaluation took place.”

Jones further stated that Allen will start in the Bills’ Week 6 fixture against divisional rivals, the Jets. The two teams will battle for first place in the AFC East division.

This must be music to the Bills Mafia’s ears. However, the situation isn’t as favorable for the Giants fanbase, as their team will face another week without rookie wideout Malik Nabers on the field.

A tough weekend for the Giants

Nabers’ record-breaking start in the NFL has been put on hold, as he is set to miss the upcoming game against the Bengals due to a concussion sustained in Week 4 against the Cowboys. He was promptly removed from the game and placed in concussion protocol.

Notably, Nabers missed last week’s 29-20 win over the Seahawks. He was making progress in the middle of the week, but to everyone’s disappointment, it wasn’t enough. Usually, the players only miss a single game, but it must be severe in the LSU alum’s case.

Before his injury, he had amassed 386 receiving yards on 52 targets, ranking in the top-2 in both categories. The Giants did get the job done last week, thanks to their defense and special teams play.

Star quarterback Daniel Jones had another good game, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. made sure their run game didn’t suffer without Devin Singletary.

In Nabers’ absence, Darius Slayton stepped up, putting up 122 yards on 8 receptions and one touchdown.