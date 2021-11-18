NFL Expansion Teams : 5 Possible NFL Expansion Cities

NFL expansion? Rumors have been floating around that the NFL may want to expand the league and add in more teams and more games to the season.

Apparently, the situtation is being discussed at the highest levels of the league, and there’s a real possibility we could see multiple teams join the mix.

Adding more teams would mean that there would have to be more games to fit in the sheer size of the league. Reports have stated that the league could go from its current 32 size field to a massive 40 team fit. It’s not as crazy as it sounds as Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio says, ““The conversations about possibly growing to 40 teams already are happening, at the highest levels of the league. It will take time to get there, but in time it will happen. The money will make it so.”

Which cities deserve an NFL expansion team?

If the NFL did expand, which cities could see an NFL team? Here’s a top five list.

NFL Expansion: Top 5 NFL Expansion Cities

#1. London

The NFL hasn’t really hidden the fact that they really like the English market. They play a game there every season, and they’ve been increasing the number of teams and games playing there every year.

Additionally, Jacksonville already seems to be like a de-facto home team as they’ve made it a tradition to play there each season. The only factor against London is obviously the travel time.

London is far away, and it’s in a completely different timezone. If the NFL can find a way to solve these issues, then there’s really no reason London shouldn’t be considered. They already have plenty of venues, and the fanbase is crazy for American football. It all makes too much sense.

#2. Toronto

Why not add a team just north of the border? The NBA has already done it, the NHL has multiple teams in Canada, and the MLB has a team too.

Toronto is another big market city, and unlike London, would offer far fewer scheduling conflicts when it comes to timezones or travelling distance as the other three major sports leagues in the US have already found a way to implement it.

Toronto reportedly considered for NFL expansion team https://t.co/Gw3rewT7Bp — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 12, 2021

#3. St. Louis

The NFL already had a team in St. Louis before they decided to relocate to Los Angeles, so why not bring one back? The fanbase was great as we’ve already seen, and they’d love to have a team back in the fold.

#4. San Antonio

Texas already has Dallas and Houston, but given how big the state is and the population size, adding a third team would be perfect.

The fanbase would also be perfect as Texas goes crazy for football. The highschool football games are absolutely insane, and so adding an NFL team would be perfect.

#5. Mexico City

If the NFL really wants to promote its brand Internationally, why not do it from all sides and go south of the border. Like London, the NFL has played multiple games in Mexico City.

Estadio Azteca is a perfect NFL venue, and so there’d be no downside to trying to reach out to american football market in Mexico.

