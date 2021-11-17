NFL

“We got them right where we want them”: When Peyton Manning displayed incredible confidence during Super Bowl XLI despite Bears returning the opening kickoff for a TD

"We got them right where we want them": When Peyton Manning displayed incredible confidence during Super Bowl XLI despite Bears returning the opening kickoff for a TD
Snehith Vemuri

Previous Article
"Chemistry is a class where you figure out 2+2=10"- Dennis Rodman reveals his bizarre thoughts about Chicago Bulls' chemistry
Next Article
Dennis Schroder bails the Celtics where Jayson Tatum fails, Big Al Horford powers a Cs defense to a 5-2 streak in the absence of Jaylen Brown and more - Celtics TSR Roundup
NFL Latest News
"We got them right where we want them": When Peyton Manning displayed incredible confidence during Super Bowl XLI despite Bears returning the opening kickoff for a TD
“We got them right where we want them”: When Peyton Manning displayed incredible confidence during Super Bowl XLI despite Bears returning the opening kickoff for a TD

When the Indianapolis Colts won the Super Bowl in 2007, it was under difficult circumstances.…