“We got them right where we want them”: When Peyton Manning displayed incredible confidence during Super Bowl XLI despite Bears returning the opening kickoff for a TD

When the Indianapolis Colts won the Super Bowl in 2007, it was under difficult circumstances. However, nothing fazed Peyton Manning who was absolutely certain that his team would pull through.

The 41st edition of the game was the first time a Super Bowl had ever been played under the rain. Unfortunately for Peyton Manning, who was playing in his first championship, that meant along with the pressure of the grand stage, throwing the ball would be that much harder.

The Bears were already favored to win, considering they achieved the better regular season record and won the coin toss. To add to all this, Devin Hester returned the opening kickoff for a 92 yard TD, scoring the fastest ever TD in a Super Bowl.

A quick assessment of the situation and you wouldn’t be surprised if the Colts sideline was a bit demoralized. However, this was not the case.

According to an incredible anecdote from Bob Lamey, the Colts radio host, Peyton Manning was still supremely confident after the Hester return, telling his teammates, “We’ve got them right where we want them.”

And while that might have been a motivational tactic, the Colts pulled through in the end. Despite being down 14-6 after the first quarter, Peyton led Indy to a 29-17 victory and their 2nd Super Bowl title.

Peyton Manning after Devin Hester’s Return: “We’ve got them right where we want them.”

“Super Bowl XLI. After two weeks of anticipation, the (Chicago) Bears run the opening kickoff back,” Lamey explained to the Indy Star a few years ago. “Here we go again. It’s pouring rain. You know we’re not going to be able to throw the ball like we want to.”

“And supposedly Peyton is walking up and down the sidelines, telling everyone, “We got them right where we want them.” I never confirmed that, and I never asked him about it. But I believe it.”

“In practice, if you didn’t run a route, he would get pissed. What people saw on Sunday afternoon, Marvin, Dallas, Reggie, Joseph, that was born on the fields out here during the week.”

“Perfection is what he wanted. Perfection is what he got.”

