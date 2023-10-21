Shedeur Sanders Takes a Mere $49,000 Hit On NIL Valuation After Embarrassing Defeat To Stanford

Losing to Stanford Cardinal in double overtime will forever be a stain on Shedeur Sanders’ resume as an athlete. Blowing a 29-point lead has given Colorado one of the worst losses in the team’s history. However, even after this upset loss, Deion Sanders’ son took just a $49,000 hit on his NIL valuations.

The 21-year-old quarterback has been leading the college football NIL valuations since the Colorado Buffaloes secured three consecutive wins at the beginning of the 2023 season, tripling last year’s win count. He currently boasts $4.8 million in annual value, second in On3 NIL 100, after college basketball prodigy Bronny James.

Colorado Buffaloes Loss Leads to NIL Valuation Drop for Shedeur Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes suffered a crushing defeat against their Week 7 opponents, the Stanford Cardinal. Deion Sanders’ team started the game with an explosive start with four touchdowns in four possessions. They made it to a 29-point head start, before suffering a collapse like never before. Colorado lost in double overtime 46-43, stunning almost the entire football community including HC Prime Time.

Shedeur Sanders has a staggering $4.8 million valuation per On3, which saw a 1% drop on October 18. He stands second in all of college sports after Bronny James, the USC basketball star valued at $5.9 million.

After the crushing loss, Shedeur Sanders suffered a $49k decrease in his valuation, the 6th highest among the top 50 college football stars. Shedeur Sanders has over 2.3 million followers spread across Instagram (1.7M), TikTok (520K) as well as X (55K). He has NIL deals with some of the most coveted brands like Mercedes Benz and Beats by Dre. His net worth is estimated at over $2 million, most of which is acquired from lucrative deals.

Travis Hunter Suffers a $34,000 Hit on his NIL Value

The Colorado Buffaloes were expected to perform better against the Stanford Cardinal as the wide receiver Travis Hunter and QB Sanders reunited after the former’s recovery. This was briefly translated to the field as the team acquired a 29-point lead. However, after the game went to shreds, Hunter’s NIL value took a hit for the worse as well.

Hunter is currently valued at $2.3 million, according to On3. He stands fourth in the college football landscape with 1.9 million followers spread across IG (1.1M), TikTok (713K) as well as X (56K). After the crushing upset over Buffaloes, Hunter’s valuation is reportedly $34,000 less, again seeing a marginal 1% drop.

This unexpected defeat, despite a 29-point lead, has disheartened the Buffaloes fans. However, Coach Prime is not the one to accept setbacks easily without a fight. As the season moves forward, their ride forward remains to be seen.