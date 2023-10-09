“That Wasn’t a Win”: Deion Sanders Takes the ‘W’, But Expects Much More from His Boys

Deion Sanders and his loyal fans are rejoicing once more! With a 43-yard pass from Shedeur Sanders, Colorado clinched a thrilling victory over Arizona State, winning 27-24. This triumph not only delighted fans but also broke the Buffaloes’ eight-game conference skid.

Although optimism is in the air as Colorado continues their journey through the season, Deion Sanders was not happy with the kind of victory procured by the team. Coach Prime expressed mixed emotions following Colorado’s narrow victory in a behind-the-scenes video posted by Well Off Media. While pleased with the win, he acknowledged his dissatisfaction with the team’s performance. Deion also added the need for improvement during diligent meetings, stating his desire to address the issues plaguing the Buffs.

Deion Sanders’ Candid Reaction to Colorado’s Steep Win

Coach Deion Sanders’ post-game speech was a blend of pride, disappointment, and motivation. He began by expressing genuine pride in his team, acknowledging their victory as an achievement. However, he didn’t hide his disappointment with the way they won, emphasizing his belief in domination and executing plays flawlessly.

“Guys! Truly proud! Truly proud of y’all. We got the W, that’s what matters the most but the way we got it. I’m not happy with it. Because I believe in dominating, I believe in executing, I believe in winning the right way. We won, but that wasn’t a win.”

Sanders passionately conveyed his unwavering belief in his players, seeing their untapped potential. Coach Prime urged them to rise to the challenge, reminding them that they are capable of so much more. Despite the reservations, he did express gratitude for the win.

“Y’all understand what I see in y’all. I see so much more in y’all than what y’all are giving. What y’all are doing, so much more. You all are way better than this. But I do appreciate the W.” Added Coach Prime in the postgame team meeting.

Coach Prime’s Blunt Assessment for Colorado After “Hot Garbage” Performance

The NFL Hall of Famer and CU head coach, Deion Sanders, expressed profound dissatisfaction with his team’s performance in their 27-24 victory over Arizona State. Despite the win, Sanders was far from pleased after escaping a three-game losing streak, He openly shared his discontent with the media, postgame, and also highlighted his son’s atrocious sack numbers.

“Wonderful win, played like hot garbage.” Said Deion, per BR.

Deion Sanders’ choice of words was quite contradictory as he labeled the win “wonderful” but also claimed his team “played like hot garbage”. In spite of boasting a highly talented offense, the Buffaloes struggled to make headway against a struggling Arizona State team. The win was largely attributed to the heroics of star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and kicker Alejandro Matas. With 295 yards of total offense, it’s evident that the team is in need of significant improvement.