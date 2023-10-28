Chiefs Superfan Morgan Freeman Expresses Disinterest In Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Romance

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have captured the attention of all football and pop culture fans. After all, the Grammy Award winner worked as a lucky charm for the defending champs, with her presence at every game resulting in a victory. While their brewing chemistry has become hard to overlook for all, Chiefs superfan Morgan Freeman seems to have steered clear of the bandwagon.

In his latest appearance on CBS Mornings, where he was talking about his narration on the “Life On Our Planet” series, the Oscar-winning actor was asked about how much he thinks about the star linkup between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in the middle of the season, and his reaction was priceless.

Morgan Freeman Doesn’t Care About Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Saga

Morgan Freeman, a prominent actor and Kansas City Chiefs fan, recently provided a candid perspective on the media frenzy surrounding the rumored romance between singer Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. During an interview on CBS, co-host Gayle King, aware of Freeman’s for the Chiefs, asked him about his thoughts on the newly developed love story.

Upon being asked, “So, how are you feeling about Taylor and Travis? Is it keeping you up at night? Are you in favor? What are you thinking?” Freeman replied with a deliberate pause between each word, “I don’t think about them at all.“

His reply hit hard with the co-host as he couldn’t help but point out Freeman’s iconic “all you care about is the touchdowns and wins” attitude.

This interview, though, highlighted Morgan’s blatant disinterest in celebrity gossip and his preference for focusing on the game and Kelce’s football prowess rather than the personal lives of the athletes.

Since Taylor Swift began supporting Travis Kelce by attending Chie­fs games, the media, and NFL have closely followed their e­very move, garnering significant attention. The NFL itself has been quick to seize on this cele­brity connection, incorporating Taylor Swift-themed introductions and consistently spotlighting her during games due­ to her influential presence on social media.

However, for some avid football enthusiasts, this excessive focus on Swift has become a distracting e­lement that overshadows Ke­lce’s on-field performance­. And it seems like Morgan Fre­eman’s response to the Swift-Kelce relationship and the surrounding media frenzy emphasized the notion that many true football fans belie­ve: the game itself should take center stage­, with athletes’ personal lives being secondary.

Freeman’s Attitude and ‘A Ridiculous Question’ Hits Deep with Fans

Morgan Freeman, despite his entertainment background, showed no interest in the personal lives of his favorite team’s star, TE Travis Kelce, and his rumored love interest, pop sensation Taylor Swift. He prefers to focus on football rather than expressing curiosity about their relationship, making it clear that he prioritizes the game over celebrity gossip. This clip of the interview has garnered significant attention on social media.

A fan applauded Freeman’s cold attitude, saying,

Another fan chimed in, quipping,

While referring to Freeman’s style of conversation in the clip, another fan expressed,

Lastly, a fan came forward to show her support for Taylor, and replied,

Like many fans, Freeman isn’t particularly concerned about the romance between Taylor and Travis. However, he did applaud Mahomes in the interview, highlighting his primary focus on the games, and never the surroundings.