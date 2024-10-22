Jameson Williams’ Suspension: Lions Star Could Return for Texans Game After Violating League’s PED Policy

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) celebrates with fans after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Lions are currently on a hot streak, steamrolling teams at 5-1. One of the impressive players from the unit has been the wideout Jameson Williams. However, he is in trouble with the league as he tested positive for Performance-Enhancing substances, thereby violating the NFL’s PED policy.

Advertisement

As per the Detriot Lions ESPN Insider, Eric Woodyard, the league has suspended Williams for two matchdays. This means he will miss the clash against the Titans as well as the away fixture against the divisional rivals, the Green Bay Packers.

However, the professional is likely to return for the matchup against the Houston Texans, which is an away game as well.

#Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is facing a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substances (PES) policy, sources told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/1a6CPhescP — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 22, 2024

With 362 receiving yards on just 17 receptions and 3 touchdowns, he ranks second on the Lions squad, trailing Amon-Ra St. Brown. He has already surpassed his receiving total from last season.

Despite the disappointing news, the Alabama alum is keeping his spirits high and isn’t letting the decision get to him. Notably, this isn’t the first time the professional has faced a suspension in the league.

Jameson Williams responds to the news of the suspension

Williams will once again miss games in his still-blooming NFL career. While he has expressed disappointment about the unfortunate news, he recognizes that there’s nothing he can do about it.

The Lions wideout trying to be positive about the situation, patiently waiting for the opportunity to return to the thick of the action. He recently remarked:

” I have no choice but to take it on the chin. I’m in good spirits just ready to get back with the my brothers ASAP soon as possible.”

Last season as well, Williams was suspended for four games. It was for violating the league’s gambling policy after betting on non-NFL games from the Lions facility. The ban was initially for 6 games but was later reduced to four.

He is yet to play a full season entering his third year in the league. Astonishingly, the Alabama Alum appeared in only six games in his rookie season, missing a chunk due to an existing ACL injury he suffered during his college days.

The Lions have enough firepower in their ranks to fill the void for two games. Tim Patrick, Isisah Williams, and Kalif Raymond will get the targets in Williams’s absence. Both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are also capable pass catchers and will likely get more receptions too.

Detroit is now 5-1 for the season after a win last week over the divisional rivals, Minnesota Vikings.