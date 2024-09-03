mobile app bar

NFL Fans Up in Arms Over ‘Hype Video’ Prioritizing Taylor Swift More Than Anyone Else

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NFL Fans Up in Arms Over ‘Hype Video’ Prioritizing Taylor Swift More Than Anyone Else

Taylor Swift. Picture Credits: Taylor Swift Instagram and NFL Official Logo

We are a few days away from seeing our beloved NFL stars back on our screen. However, as per NFL Network’s latest promo video, it feels like we are days away from watching Taylor Swift back on our screen, thanks to the amount of screen time she had in the brief video. Not so surprisingly, this has left fans very disappointed.

The promo, captioned by the NFL Network as “Football is back this week,” is a 29-second compilation footage of the thrills that an NFL game offers. While the idea is an age-old trope where the footage is dominated by its biggest stars, the NFL’s social media team took a questionable approach by prominently featuring the pop star in the video.

For context, the Bad Blood hitmaker was shown 5 times in the clip. And to put things into context, top NFL stars like Joe Burrow, CJ Stroud, Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford, Jordan Love, and TJ Watt weren’t even featured.

Fans were naturally pissed with this move by the NFL social media team and rightfully took to social media to let their frustration known. From a few calling it “ridiculous” to Swifties justifying it by calling it a smart marketing move, the hype video has opened the floodgates on social media.

What irked the fans most, however, was the blatant use of Swift for marketing purposes. While the move theoretically is great, it’s quite questionable from a macro lens.

Did NFL Network do the right thing by making Taylor the focus of their promo?

Taylor undeniably had a game-changing impact on the NFL with her presence last year. Apart from making the Chiefs and Travis Kelce a household name, Swift’s biggest contribution was to introduce the NFL to an untapped cohort of young women. Clearly, her impact was humongous, and it arguably deserves recognition.

On the other hand, showing the reigning NFL MVP only once while the pop star is featured five times more is no longer a marketing tactic. It’s arguably disrespectful to the athletes who are the heart and soul of the NFL.

That said, the NFL Network could have definitely produced a better hype video for the season. Even if one were to ignore the Taylor issue, the video was too basic and lacked the hype-inducing elements, which several fans preached in the comments. Let’s hope that this is a one-off from the NFL’s social media team and not a teaser for what’s ahead.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Read more from Suresh Menon

Share this article

Don’t miss these