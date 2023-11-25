“NFL Has Handicapped the Game of Football”: Chad Johnson & Shannon Sharpe are in Agreement With Tom Brady’s Take on Mediocrity

In a riveting episode of the ‘Night Cap’ podcast, NFL legends Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe echoed the sentiments of Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, on a pressing issue: the perceived decline in the quality of NFL gameplay.

Tom Brady recently made waves with his candid critique of the NFL’s current state. During his appearance on the ‘Stephen A. Smith Show’, Brady lamented the rising tide of “mediocrity” in the league. His disappointment stemmed from the over-regulation of the game, which he believes hampers player development and diminishes the impact of defensive strategies.

Shannon started by affirming Brady’s perspective, followed by Johnson’s critical take on the current rules. Chad added, “The NFL has handicapped the game of football; it has handicapped players that play on defense to a point where they can’t even tackle.” Johnson pointed out that these regulations have excessively handicapped defensive players, making tackling almost a punishable act and stripping the game of its fundamental essence.

Shannon Sharpe expressed his agreement with Brady and said,

“The NFL. What did they do? They made it damn near impossible to hit the Quarterback because you could only hit him in this area (chest area); from the top of his number to the bottom of his number. That’s it. I agree with everything that Tom Brady said.”

Sharpe added that the NFL’s attempts to make the game more ‘viewer-friendly’ by promoting offense have led to an imbalance, adversely affecting the quality of football.

Aaron Rodgers Nod to Tom Brady’s Take

In his conversation with Stephen Smith, Brady reminisced about the era of players like Ray Lewis and Ronnie Lott, known for their aggressive play, arguing that the rule changes have diluted the game’s intensity. Adding another layer to this debate, Aaron Rodgers, during his spot on the ‘Pat McAfee Show’, provided his unique take.

Rodgers acknowledged the difficulty in playing defense under the current rules, which he believes encourages ‘bad habits’ among players. He went further to suggest that a “softening society” has influenced these changes, not just in football but across various sports, implying a broader cultural shift affecting the game.

The candid discussions by Tom Brady, Shannon Sharpe, and Chad Johnson offer a critical lens through which to view the current state of the NFL. The NFL has announced these changes in large parts to protect the quarterback, and all sports go through an evolution of sorts with the times. But is the league overdoing it as the veterans suggest or is it just moving with the times?