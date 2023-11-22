Aaron Rodgers Is in Agreement With Tom Brady’s Take on Mediocrity Taking Over the NFL; “It’s Very Difficult to Play Defense”

Tom Brady made headlines for his recent address, discussing how the NFL landscape has softened over time. He expressed his belief that there is a notable level of mediocrity that has crept into the league. His major concerns revolve around the regulated nature of games, which leaves no room for the impactful play seen in the past, which also surprisingly resonates with Aaron Rodgers.

During a recent appearance on the ‘Pat McAfee Show’, Aaron Rodgers delved into the analysis of the current state of the NFL. He attributed the dip in the quality of gameplay in football to just more than the rule changes over the years. According to Rodgers, these changes have led to the development of ‘bad habits’ among the players.

“I think it’s really hard to play defense. It’s really hard to figure out the strike zone, especially with a moving player. I think we’ve created bad habits in some of the reads,” said Rodgers.

In his explanation, the former Packers QB expanded his perspective to a broader societal context. He suggested that a ‘softening society’ has contributed to the changes in more sports, including the NFL. He said,

“You know if I’m looking at this from a real big picture, like there’s a softening of society, that definitely caused things like this.”

A-Rod’s addition of the overall viewpoint to the subject has given another dimension to the change in the football landscape. However, Brady’s insights highlighted that the rules inhibit players from learning the fundamentals to protect themselves on the field.

Aaron Rodgers Agreed with Brady’s Stance on the NFL Landscape

The former Buccaneers QB, in his time at the ‘Stephen A. Smith Show’, didn’t mince his words when addressing the declining quality of the NFL. He expressed his disappointment with what he perceives as ‘mediocrity’ in today’s NFL.

“I think there is a lot of mediocrity in today’s NFL,” remarked Brady.

His emphasis on the decline pointed mainly towards player development, inhibited by over-regulation of the game. He reminisced about past players like Ray Lewis and Ronnie Lott, who were known for their aggressive style. According to Brady, they had an immense impact on the game, and the rule changes have caused overall degradation.

Despite his concerns, the NFL remains significant and is liked by fans and followers all over the world. The league’s history and current fame have allowed adaptations that have contributed to the evolution of the game. As many career-ending injuries have been witnessed on the football fields, the debate appears to be an ongoing one.