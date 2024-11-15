NFL In Pictures: Saquon Barkley Shows Off Mamba Earring at Eagles-Commanders Matchup

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) walk-on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Kobe Bryant touched lives and left a deep impact on multiple generations of athletes who still revere him. His “Mamba Mentality” inspired many to adopt a similar way of thinking. So when he passed in January 2020, tributes poured in. Players across many sports still their homage to him, including Saquon Barkley.

Barkley has continued his tradition of honoring the five-time NBA champion. Today, in the game against the Commanders, he paid tribute to Kobe by wearing “Mamba” earrings—a fitting gesture for a remarkable role model.

Barkley has always been a devoted fan of Kobe Bryant, paying tribute to his idol many times over the years. The day after Kobe’s passing, Barkley honored the NBA legend by writing “Mamba Mentality” on his cleats before practices and games.

He also wore Kobe’s iconic Lakers 2000 NBA Championship jacket as a nod to the late star. Additionally, Barkley shared a heartfelt letter to Bryant on social media, reading the poem Ozymandias and expressing his gratitude for Kobe’s inspiration, which pushed him to improve every day.

The two even share roots in the same area, Philadelphia. Kobe, a lifelong Eagles fan, would surely appreciate Barkley joining the Birds and dominating on the field, a tribute in itself to the legacy of his idol.

The Eagles’ rusher also left a mark on a young Philly fan, walking in the footsteps of Kobe. During his warm-ups, a young girl kept calling his name, shouting it at the top of his voice. Hearing that Barkley turned around, and urged her to wait and he would come to her once he was done practicing.

He honored his word by going to the stands and signing the young girl’s jersey. The heartfelt moment left the young fan quite emotional who started sobbing, letting out joyful tears.

Don’t watch if you don’t have tissues. During Saquon Barkley’s warm ups, this young girl kept shouting his name. He turned around and said he would come over when he was done. Here’s the moment @saquon pic.twitter.com/07lDYnEEUp — Gabriella Galati (@ella_galati) November 15, 2024

It’s safe to say Saquon is living up to the “Mamba Mentality”. He rushed for 146 yards and 2 TDs today.