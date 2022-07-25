NFL

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews financed $70 million to pave the way for equality in women’s sports

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews financed $70 million to pave the way for equality in women's sports
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
Carlos Sainz outpaced the entire F1 grid and was fastest in the 2022 French GP by 2 seconds
No Newer Articles
NFL Latest News
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews financed $70 million to pave the way for equality in women's sports
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews financed $70 million to pave the way for equality in women’s sports

Patrick Mahomes is one of the most gifted quarterbacks in the NFL, but he also…