Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews financed $70 million to pave the way for equality in women’s sports

Patrick Mahomes is one of the most gifted quarterbacks in the NFL, but he also tries off the field. With his wife, Brittany Matthews, Mahomes made a sizeable investment into women’s sports.

The Chiefs quarterback led a massive funding project alongside his wife to help out women’s soccer. Brittany Matthews is a co-owner of the KC NWSL pro women’s soccer team, and she decided to pave a new future for the sport and the Kansas City Area.

Mahomes and his wife will lead a $70 million effort in building a new stadium for the club. The stadium will be located along Kansas City’s riverfront and has Mahomes and Matthews’ financial banking.

The stadium is slated to have a 50-year lease, and this is the first time a stadium is being built solely for a woman’s pro team. It’s a monumental step towards achieving equality for women’s and men’s sports, and without Mahomes and Matthews’ backing, this venture wouldn’t have been possible.

KC NWSL owners Angie & Chris Long and @brittanylynne8 have announced plans for a new stadium as part of a $70M project.@KCWoSo signed a 50-yr lease for a 7+ acre plot on the east end of the riverfront. It is believed to be the first-ever stadium built for a women’s pro team. pic.twitter.com/KPbsUDeCnv — Boardroom (@boardroom) October 26, 2021

Also Read: “Antonio Brown stole Lil Nas X’s outfit and his dance moves”: NFL Twitter explodes as $20 million NFL star making a surprise appearance at Rolling Loud

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews pave the way to a brighter future in Kansas City

Mahomes and his wife have truly done something great with their investment into a permanent stadium for women’s soccer. The disparity between men’s and women’s sports is often overlooked.

Something as a simple as a stadium can make a world of difference. The Kansas City will be making its first venture into the NWSL, and they’ll announce their name at the club game on Saturday.

Brittany Matthews owns the team alongside Angie and Chris Long. The two Longs bought the NWSL’s Utah Royals and relocated the team to Kansas City.

What is the NWSL? The National Women’s Soccer League is a professional soccer league that was established in 2012 as a successor for Women’s Professional Soccer. It comprises of 10 teams and two more teams are slated to join in 2022. Therefore, Mahomes and Matthews’ stadiums has bigger implications for the sport.

KC NWSL is going to be the best road trip destination for opposing fans. Going to be very easy to have a fun weekend. Lyft to and from the airport and you’re done—everything from the stadium to downtown to the Crossroads to Westport to the Plaza is available to you for free. — Mike McGrew (@Zavagtastic) October 26, 2021

Also Read: Tom Brady could follow the LeBron James, Michael Jordan route to turn his $250 million net worth to $1 billion