mobile app bar

NFL in Pictures: Wife Brittany’s Special Chiefs Outfit to Cheer for Patrick Mahomes at the Super Bowl LIX

Nidhi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It wasn’t a great day to be the Chiefs this Sunday. Kansas City got routed 40-22 by the Eagles, effectively shattering their three-peat dreams. However, it wasn’t from a lack of support.

Chiefs fans appeared in droves to support the Chiefs’ three-peat aspirations. First and foremost, obviously, were the friends and family of the players. As always, Brittany Mahomes was present to support her husband.

Also, as always, her outfit didn’t disappoint. To cheer on her husband, Brittany donned an all-white ensemble that featured a white corset and cropped white jacket. The star of the show was her white cargo pants with red lettering on one leg spelling out ‘Chiefs.’ She paired the ensemble with a small red purse.

It was her bling that blinded many though. Brittany adorned her neck with a dazzling double-strand diamond piece, valued at a staggering $73,000.

Also in attendance were the pair’s children, Bronze and Sterling Mahomes, dressed in Chiefs’ red, not to be outdone by their mother.

Despite all the support and good vibes though, the Chiefs’ dreams of a three-peat remained just that: a dream. Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a dominant 40-22 Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, earning the Super Bowl MVP award.

Hurts’ performance, combined with a strong defensive showing that disrupted Patrick Mahomes, secured the Eagles’ win in New Orleans. The Chiefs QB was sacked a career-high six times.

He completed 21 of 32 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns12. However, a significant portion of his production, specifically 10 completions, two touchdowns, and 109 yards occurred during the final two drives when the game’s outcome was already decided.

More impactful were the six sacks he endured, along with two interceptions and a lost fumble. In the first half, the Chiefs’ offense struggled, accumulating only 23 total yards in 20 plays, while also scoring six times and turning the ball over on downs once.

About the author

Nidhi

Nidhi

x-icon

Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

Share this article

Don’t miss these