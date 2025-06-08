“They’d Be the Best Couple”: Fans Share Mixed Emotions as Caitlin Clark Pulls Off Shedeur Sanders’ Watch Flex

IOWA CITY, IA – FEBRUARY 02: Former Iowa player Caitlin Clark as seen during a news conference before a Big Ten Conference women s basketball game between the USC Trojans and the Iowa Hawkeyes on February 02, 2025, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA. (Photo by Keith Gillett Icon Sportswire) COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 02 Women s – USC at Iowa EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250202153 Credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

After a tweet showcasing the WNBA’s newest star, Caitlin Clark, flexing her watch in a similar manner to that of the former Colorado Buffalo, Shedeur Sanders, the comment section proved to be anything but normal.

While the majority of fans simply opted to share their opinions about the two stars’ respective athletic careers, others just couldn’t help but adopt the online habit of shipping every pair of human beings that they see together. Of course, that proved to be the case once more here, with one fan going as far as to suggest that Clark and Sanders would make for the “best” of couples.

They would be the best couple — ‏ً (@xJx17x) June 8, 2025

Others felt annoyed by the post. While the watch-flex pose is far from original, it has become the unofficial gesture of the Sanders brand throughout the past several years.

In this instance, many suggested that it was a stretch for the media to connect Clark’s fashion statement to the presence of Sanders.

Bro is not the first to show off a watch — Artoftheleague 🖌️ (@artoftheleague) June 8, 2025

Seeing as both Sanders and Clark have managed to become two of the most polarizing personas in the world of sports today, it’s safe to say that not everyone was a fan of seeing the two be pictured side by side.

Unfortunately, the naysayers proved to be more vocal on this post in particular.

Please don't. — DEK (@keithfhamilton) June 8, 2025

Nevertheless, the watch flex is surely destined to take on a life of its own once Sanders debuts it on the NFL stage. Should the unlikely prospect actually manage to find himself fielding snaps under center on Sunday afternoons, then there will be little else standing in the way of it becoming the next viral celebration.

The gesture itself has managed to be a point of contention for fans and critics of Sanders ever since he first debuted his Royal Oak timepiece on the sidelines of Colorado. In a modern era where NIL dealings have permanently altered the landscape of college sports, members of the legacy media, such as USA Today’s Brent Schrotenboer, have famously struggled to determine whether or not the celebration is “Classless, cool, or a genius marketing move.”

While it will likely be a while before the second-generation athlete is able to become a starter for the Cleveland Browns, his prominent personality is already proving to hold a larger online presence than that of his peers. So long as that continues, both his critics and the Browns’ front office personnel will be forced to answer some rather tough questions as the 2025 regular season continues to draw closer.