Did Patrick Mahomes Justify His $45 Million Salary for 2023–24 Season? A Look at Super Bowl MVP’s Season Stats

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a significant comeback, particularly in the latter stage of the 2023-24 season. He constantly highlighted the importance of regaining momentum and improving the team’s performance. With every loss, Mahomes stressed the ongoing progress and focusing on honing his skills. Well, the Kansas City Chiefs certainly anticipated such leadership from their star quarterback or they wouldn’t agree to the hefty $45 million per year contract.

Advertisement

What made the Chiefs get hold of their third Vince Lombardi Trophy in the last five years is Mahomes recognizing the value of learning from mistakes and swiftly making changes. After a defeat against the Denver Broncos in Week 8, Patrick himself honestly noted that the entire team’s performance is an issue. However, he didn’t let this obstacle limit him and constantly found ways to overcome the opponents.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1757426388796084701?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Mahomes regular season stats included 4,183 yards, a 67.2% completion rate, 27 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. In rushing, he ran 66 times for 333 yards and 3 touchdowns. The regular season was statistically worse as we witnessed drops in metrics like expected points added per dropback, success rate, increased pressure, and a diminished explosive play rate compared to previous seasons.

However, Patrick Mahomes turned things around in the postseason, even with him being named the MVP of Super Bowl LVIII. In three playoff matches, he showed outstanding skill, finishing with a 68% pass completion rate and 718 yards. Mahomes scored four touchdowns with no interceptions, resulting in a passer rating of 100.7, as per ESPN.

He showed the level of greatness at which he plays after leading the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl win in six seasons. As a matter of fact, he justified his $45 million salary with spectacular plays and superhuman throws that will likely mark his future Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Patrick Mahomes might falter at times, however, he consistently delivers in crucial moments.

How Much Is Patrick Mahomes Set to Earn in the Upcoming Years?

Patrick Mahomes initially signed a $450 million 10-year deal in 2020; however, in September 2023, the Chiefs and Mahomes adjusted the contract to match top quarterback deals, resulting in a $210.6 million agreement for 2023-2026. As a result, Mahomes has an average annual contract value of $52.65 million until 2026.

According to Spotrac, a resource that keeps track of players’ contracts and salaries, Mahomes earned $59.4 million in the 2023-24 NFL regular season, along with an extra $1.3 million in playoff bonuses. Moving on to the upcoming years, this is how Mahomes’ base salary, bonuses, and cap hit affect the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

Year Base Salary Total Bonuses Cap Hit 2024 $9,850,000 $48,755,269 $58,605,269 2025 $16,650,000 $44,208,269 $60,858,269 2026 $45,350,000 $17,914,888 $63,264,888 2027 $45,800,000 $13,614,888 $59,414,888 2028 $17,975,000 $9,200,000 $27,175,000 2029 $8,000,000 $26,975,000 $34,975,000 2030 $30,625,000 $14,900,000 $45,525,000 2031 $37,550,000 $10,825,000 $48,375,000

After his contract negotiations, Mahomes displayed that he prefers the team’s overall improvement as he made sure to leave cap space for signing other players. He got a larger upfront payment but plans to revisit and renegotiate at a certain point. However, even with the negotiations, he doesn’t exceed the highest-paid player in the league’s average annual value.

So the question remains — was Patrick Mahomes worth the half-billion-dollar deal? If we look at his 3 Lombardies in his sixth season as a starter, it can be said with certainty that he more than just bore fruit. And without a doubt, any NFL franchise would pay double the amount, if they could, for similar results.