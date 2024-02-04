Sherrone Moore Net Worth: How Much Has the New Michigan Coach Earned Thus Far?

In a historic move, Sharron Moore became the first African American head coach in Michigan football’s history. He officially took on the role as the 21st head coach of the Michigan Wolverines in January. This unexpected move came after the program’s former head coach Jim Harbaugh moved to the NFL to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.

Advertisement

Before becoming the head coach, Moore spent three years (2018-2020) as the offensive line coach for the Wolverines. His journey with Michigan began in 2018 as the tight ends coach. With 14 years of coaching experience, he has also worked with two other programs, Louisville and Central Michigan.

Having been part of the 2024 CFB National Championship team, Sherron Moore emerged as the ideal pick for the head coach position. His previous role as the offensive coordinator solidified his connection with the team. Additionally, when Harbaugh faced suspension mid-last season, Moore stepped in as the interim head coach, boasting a flawless 4-0 record.

Advertisement

Coach Moore has inked a 5-year, $27.5 million deal with Michigan University. His annual earnings start at $5.5 million in 2024, increasing by 2% each year to reach $5.95 million by the fifth year. Annually, he can also add $500,000 at the end of each contract year for staying in Ann Arbor.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP/status/1751040313093664867?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Additionally, there are performance-based bonuses. If Moore’s team reaches the Conference Championship game, he pockets $250,000, and winning the Conference Championship brings in an extra $500,000. Making it to the CFP 1st Round earns him $200,000, and a quarter appearance in the CFP gets him $300,000.

As of 2024, after including his latest contract, Sherron Moore has a net-worth of $28 million. Moreover, while serving as the Michigan Wolverines head coach, he will have access to two automobiles, tickets to athletics contests, and 10 annual personal charter flight hours.

Advertisement

Michigan might have lost the National Title winning head coach, but by hiring Moore it is a financial win for them. If Jim Harbaugh had chosen to stay at Michigan, they might have signed a six-year deal with him and paid Harbaugh a whooping $12 million a year.

Sherron Moore Aims to Blend Michigan’s Blue-Collar Tradition With His Unique Coaching

Sherron Moore as an offensive coordinator has three consecutive Big Ten Championships and the 2023 National Title to his name. Now moving forward as a head coach he will take in what he has learned for Jim Harbaugh and will continue with the blue-collar mentality. Moore on the Pat McAfee Show stated,

“In terms of the football team, you want to continue that as similar as possible. The toughness, the blue-collar mentality, how we work on the field, off the field, the academic standard, everything we do we’re going to present ourselves in a high-class manner.”

While acknowledging the successful legacy of the previous coach, Moore expressed his intention to put his own stamp on the program. He plans to maintain the team’s core features but also expressed he would bring his unique style to the role. He made it clear he can’t be an exact copy of Coach Harbaugh and doesn’t intend to be one.

Moore, backed by a fresh coaching team and new players, he aims to continue the Wolverines’ domination in the league in the upcoming years. Moreover, after their impressive performance last season, there is no doubt they will enter the 2024 CFB season being the most favored to win another Championship Title.