$32,000,000,000 FTX Debacle Cost Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen $48,000,000 of Their Personal Wealth

Around $32,000,000,000 vanished from the market last year when crypto exchange platform FTX decided to file for bankruptcy. As a result, innumerable people, including the likes of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen ended up losing massive chunks of their wealth. As it turns out, the ‘chunk’ we are referring to was reportedly as big as $48 million.

2022 was truly a year to forget for Brady. Not only his marriage of 13 years with Gisele came to an end, but he also ended up having a rather rough NFL season. To make matters worse, the FTX debacle landed him and his ex-wife in the midst of a massive lawsuit. While it wasn’t a secret that Brady and Gisele had lost a lot of money in the crypto exchange’s fallout, the true extent of the loss was still not known. Finally, a report has come out which clearly suggests the magnitude of loss the celeb couple had to bear.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen lost $48 million due to FTX fallout

Tom Brady, whose net worth stands somewhere between $270-300 million, lost a whopping $30 million when FTX went down, as reported by New York Times. Moreover, his supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, who was seen featuring alongside Tom in many of the ad campaigns for the now defunct crypto exchange, also took an $18 million loss due to the FTX fallout.

Reportedly, both, Tom and Gisele had received stock options, in exchange for their huge investments in the crypto giant. As the world knows, those stocks are not even worth pennies at the moment. Hence, it wouldn’t be wrong to conclude that this was indeed the celeb couple’s worst investment.

However, Tom and Gisele have ample amount of cash flowing in from other sources, which eventually allowed them to get over this hefty loss. While Tom’s net worth is one to boast about, his ex-wife trumps him in this regard. The Brazilian bombshell’s net worth stands at $400 million at the moment, which pays testimony to the fact that the FTX horror show didn’t really impact the couple’s lifestyle or future plans.

Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen have ample resources to make up for FTX loss

One major reason why Tom wouldn’t face any trouble in making more investments in the future is his super massive broadcasting deal with FOX. Smashing all records, Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with the broadcasting giant to become their lead analyst.

What’s even more impressive is the fact that he secured this deal even before announcing his retirement from the game. As far as Gisele is concerned, she has made a thumping comeback in the modeling world and is on her way to securing multiple lucrative contracts.

All in all, the celeb couple did loose the moolah on a horrible investment, but they do have all the means in the world to make up for in super quick time.