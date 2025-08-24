NFL Insider Explains Why Shilo Sanders Can Still Be in the NFL, Fans Disagree

Aug 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) looks on during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Shilo Sanders just got waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was always going to be an uphill battle for the undrafted safety, and it seems he wasn’t able to impress the coaching staff, leading to his exit. Still, not all is lost … as an NFL insider says this probably won’t be the end of Shilo’s career.

To begin with, not making the Bucs roster was always a strong possibility for Shilo, considering he was an undrafted free agent. Although, there was some hope for him after a somewhat impressive debut. In three preseason games, he finished with four total tackles and a QB hit.

But there were also some not-so-applaudeworthy moments. Sanders was ejected against the Buffalo Bills for throwing a punch at an opposing tight end who was trying to bait him, and it worked. The move may have sealed his fate too, as it seemed to anger head coach Todd Bowles.

“You can’t throw punches in this league. That’s inexcusable. They’re going to get you every time. Gotta grow from that,” Bowles said via Yahoo Sports.

Well, less than 24 hours after the coach’s statement, Bowles showed how he truly felt about the incident. Sanders has been cut, and his NFL future is now up in the air.

Yet, NFL insider Jordan Schultz quickly noted that all hope isn’t lost for the safety, as some teams still need help at the position.

“A few clubs need safety help — there’s a possibility Shilo Sanders is claimed,” Schultz posted on Twitter.

The same sentiments came out of Sanders’ camp, as his agent said that he hopes to be claimed in the coming days. It could very well happen. But it would be surprising if he were given any significant role on a team.

A few clubs need safety help — there’s a possibility Shilo Sanders is claimed. https://t.co/vt6CQmLKmd — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 24, 2025

That’s why fans in the comments urged Schultz to drop the act and admit that Sanders isn’t good enough to be an NFL safety.

“JORDAN HE SUCKS GIVE IT UP,” one wrote. “How much are they paying you?” another asked.

“Who’s going to want to deal with the headaches?” someone else questioned.

How much are they paying you — Joe (@IIoydyy) August 24, 2025

However, there were some fans who agreed with Schultz’s original report.

“He’ll get picked up before the season starts,” they concurred.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens with Sanders and whether he has a future in the NFL. But as a 25-year-old who was part of a porous defense last season and doesn’t have an impressive college resume, this was always going to be his reality in the league. Making a roster was never going to be easy, and the odds were always stacked against him.

The good news is, according to Schultz, this doesn’t seem like the end of the line for Sanders. Still, it’s a massive reality check. He already couldn’t afford any mishaps, and now he’ll have to fight the urge to step out of line moving forward.