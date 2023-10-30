“Truly a Medical Marvel”: Jets Fans Left In Disbelief After Aaron Rodgers Is Seen Bouncing On His Foot Before Giants Game

New York Jets ‘recovering’ QB Aaron Rodgers is certainly defying the norms of science. After all, with every Jets game, he is seen recovering super fast after a brutal Achilles injury. So much so that, at this point, the 4X MVP is blowing fans’ minds every time with his weekly massive progress before all Jets games.

In his latest show of progress, Aaron Rodgers blew everyone’s minds after he was seen throwing balls and bouncing on his foot just weeks after his surgery.

Aaron Rodgers Stuns Fans With Improvement

Less than two months ago, Aaron Rodgers suffered what was believed to be a season-ending Achilles injury in his first drive for the New York Jets. However, just hours before the Jets’ game against the Giants, he was seen dropping back and throwing passes, signaling a remarkable recovery. This injury typically sidelines athletes for around a year, making Rodgers’ progress even more extraordinary. Before his team’s victory over the Eagles on October 15, Rodgers had already been spotted throwing passes. Still, he is now more comfortable dropping back, a crucial aspect of his quarterback role.

Rodgers, who’s snagged the MVP title four times, has been pretty vocal about his wish to get back in the game later this season. But, his choice to return might depend on if the Jets are still fighting for a playoff spot. At this point, the Jets are holding steady with a season record of 3-3, but their forthcoming clash against the Giants is key. If they remain in the playoff race, it’s more likely that Rodgers will attempt a comeback. The surprising headway in Rodgers’s recovery is stoking the enthusiasm of Jets followers and gridiron aficionados reacting to his training footage. One fan wrote, “He’s truly a medical marvel,” and it seems many agree with it.

Aaron Rodgers is making steady progress in his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon. However, the recent gains have been less dramatic than earlier in his rehabilitation process.

The Recovery Status of Jets ‘MVP-QB’ Rodgers

Earlier this month, Rodgers expressed, “It’s been smaller gains…It’s been more of a grind the last week or so, but a lot of good things we’re treading towards.” In a recent update published by the New York Jets, he has expressed his primary objective now, i.e., to achieve normal walking before moving forward with his rehab. He even emphasized how he wanted to stress the Achilles without overstretching the tendon. And it seems like that happened when the ex-Green Bay Packers QB appeared without crutches before the Jets-Eagles game on September 15, a moment that he recounted, saying, “I was done with crutches.”

As Rodgers was seen attending the practices just before the Jets’ game against the Giants, his dropback stunned the fans. Even though he was walking with a bit of a limp, fans couldn’t help but recall how he also looked forward to having a pregame catch with former Giants quarterback Eli Manning. A-Rod also reiterated his desire to return to the field this season, stating, “I would ‘love to’ come back this season.” This update offers hope for Rodgers’ recovery and his potential return to the NFL this season.