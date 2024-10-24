NFL Insider Wants Jerry Jones to ‘Stop Lying’ About Derrick Henry & Accept His Mistake

Derrick Henry has been phenomenal since joining the Baltimore Ravens, and his dominance was on full display during Monday night’s game against Tampa Bay. Watching the RB thrive has made one thing clear, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys missed a big opportunity by not bringing him to Dallas.

Yet, to justify the decision, the Cowboys’ owner claimed that Henry wouldn’t succeed with the Dallas Cowboys due to the team’s salary issues. Moreover, the rusher didn’t fit their offense. Jeff Saturday didn’t brush the comments under the rug and said that Jones was making excuses.

Having a talent like Henry in any backfield would boost a quarterback’s performance, and it certainly would have been a huge support for Dak Prescott, highlighted Saturday. He strongly confessed during the latest episode of Get Up:

“You know what they told Lamar – walk up onto the Centre and turn around and hand it to the guy who’s going to be behind you. It helps. You know who else it helps – Lamar Jackson. Who would it have helped – Dak Prescott.”

The analyst looked especially tired of the claims made by Cowboys GM that Derrick Henry wouldn’t have fit into Dallas’s offense. As Saturday pointed out, Henry didn’t exactly fit the Ravens’ system either. They still found a way to make him a key part of their game plan.

This not only helped Lamar Jackson dominate the gridiron but also helped the Ravens deliver record-breaking plays. The latest 81-yard run was just a glimpse of the same.

Saturday reiterated that it’s time for Jerry to acknowledge his shortcomings as GM and take responsibility for messing up roster formation this year. After all, Henry is proving that he still has a lot left in his tank.

Derrick Henry is having a great season, statistically

Henry is already on pace to surpass his last season’s rushing total of 1,167 yards. Many believe that he can break the long-standing record of most rushing yards in a season held by Eric Dickerson.

The Hall of Famer rushed for 2,105 yards in 1984. As per ESPN, the Ravens’ star rusher already has 873 yards on the ground in just seven games. He is averaging 6.5 yards per carry. His numbers are the most in the first 7 games of a season since DeMarco Murray had 913 in 2014.

Henry came close to breaking Dickerson’s record in 202o when he ran for 2027 yards on a massive 378 carries. With him in their backline, the Ravens lead the NFL in rushing yards. They have run the ball 239 times for an astonishing 1476 yards.

The Cowboys on the other hand have run the ball the same times as the former Titans RB for merely 463 yards. Zeke, who they brought back looks washed up and carried the ball 38 times for merely 115 yards, averaging a measly 3 yards per carry.

Rico Dowdle leads the team in rushing yards with 246. Arguably, they are running the ball 22 times a game and those carries would have been much higher if they had someone like King in their backfield.