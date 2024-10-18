NFL Insider’s Concerning Statement on Alvin Kamara as Saints RB Declares “I Don’t Like Losing”

The Saints came into the Thursday Night fixture on the back of a miserable 4-game losing streak. Injuries haven’t helped their cause either. And Alvin Kamara has been visibly frustrated with the teams’ woes.

To add to his list of problems, he hasn’t been historically successful during TNF. NFL reporter, Jane Slater, during an episode of The Insiders, revealed that Kamara going into his 7th season in the NFL has never scored a TD on TNF. Hearing this stat, shocked NFL Insider Judy Bautista said,

” Oh, that is a very strange quirk.”

Kamara may not have scored on TNF, but he has racked up 6 rushing TDs this season, already more than the whole of last season when he scored only five TDs. In the last three seasons, he has scored a combined total of 19 Touchdowns. This season he has 7 already.

He also has 666 total yards this season in 6 games. He had a total of 1160 yards last season. This will be the perfect fixture to score a TD, as the Broncos despite boasting 4th best overall defense in the league, are only 14th best in stopping the ground game.

They are giving up 114 yards on the ground and this was evident in last week’s loss against the Chargers. J.K. Dobbins put 96 yards on them while scoring a TD. Now the stress of consecutive losses is beginning to show in players, especially in their star rusher Kamara, who is now sick and frustrated with the losses.

Kamara expresses his frustration post-Buccaneers loss

After their fourth consecutive loss on Sunday against Tampa Bay, Alvin Kamara voiced his frustration, emphasizing the need for solutions and discussions about ending their losing streak. He also expressed his exhaustion as he said:

“We have to have conversations about something because I don’t like losing.”

After a dominant start to the season, where they racked up 91 points against the Panthers and Cowboys, the Saints have struggled to close out games or contain opposing offenses.

In their last four matchups, they’ve allowed over 400 yards in three of them, while their own offense—particularly the run game—has failed to gain momentum.

Their defense has become the league’s worst, surrendering an average of 395 total yards per game, including 676 rushing yards over the last four contests.

While their defense struggles to stop the run, the Saints’ ground game has also faltered, managing only 347 rushing yards during that same span.

Kamara’s explosive performances from the first two games have disappeared, as he’s managed just 230 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns over the past four games. Additionally, New Orleans’ offense has turned the ball over 8 times during this rough stretch.

This downward trend continued in their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Broncos. By the end of the third quarter, they had already given up nearly 200 rushing yards to Denver while managing only less than 60 yards on the ground.

Kamara had just five carries for two yards, and the Saints found themselves trailing 26-3.

Something needs to change soon because right now the only thing going for them is that they are in the run to get a top-ten pick in the draft.