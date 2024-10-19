Fact Check: Did Alvin Kamara Request a Trade From the Saints?

Oct 17, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Superdome was cleared well before the game last Thursday as frustrated fans began walking out after the New Orleans Saints suffered their fifth straight loss of the season. While the team struggled to establish their footing on the field, losing their last two home games by over 20 points, rumors have also been brewing about key players looking for a new home.

It was rumored yesterday that Alvin Kamara had requested a trade and that multiple teams had already shown interest in him. However, all these claims were quickly dismissed when the star running back took to social media to set the record straight. Quoting the now-deleted post, the player simply wrote, “Incorrect.”

Kamara further clarified that he hadn’t requested a trade in another tweet, adding that he was actually en route to Knoxville.

I ain request a trade.. so that’s a lie. I’m in an orange robe on the way to Knoxville.. #WhoDat — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) October 19, 2024

A major reason behind the trade rumors surrounding Kamara is the Saints’ dismal performance this season. Even the star running back acknowledges it — the latter part.

Speaking about their 33-10 loss to Denver, Kamara remarked that he had never seen the crowd walk out of the Superdome like they did on Friday in his eight years with the franchise.

“I’ve been here eight years and I’ve never seen the dome clear out like that,” said the RB, as per ArkLaMis. “I can’t blame them. If I was a fan, I would leave too. Just being honest. It’s just people fed up.”

Kamara is in the second-last year of his five-year contract at New Orleans, signed back in 2020. The $75 million deal would ensure that if traded, Kamara would impose $10.1 million on the Saints salary cap as dead money. However, as per the athlete’s recent statements, it seems like the situation will never arrive in the future!

Kamara wants to retire in New Orleans

The 29-year-old athlete has been with the Saints since his draft in 2017. As of now, Kamara has 5,829 rushing yards and 54 rushing touchdowns in his career. While the franchise is struggling this season, the RB has continued to score. After the fake news debacle quieted talk about his trade, the athlete spoke up about his future intentions.

When an X user speculated that Kamara would likely stay with his draft team until hanging up his cleats, Kamara commented in agreement:

Furthermore, Kamara emphasized that if there is any such crucial news about him in the future, he’d be the first one to announce it. The athlete joked that he’d either break the news from his couch or ask his teammate Michael Thomas to make the announcement.

With Kamara having dismissed the rumors around his trade and his future secure in his long-time home, the Saints will attempt to stay afloat in their Monday matchup against the Chargers.