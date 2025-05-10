“He Freed Up $30 Million”: 5x Pro Bowler Calls Derek Carr’s Decision to Retire “a Huge Favor” for the New Orleans Saints

Derek Carr’s decision to retire from the NFL this morning came as a shock to the system. Mainly because he was still set to make $60 million over the next two seasons. But now, as one former NFL vet pointed out, Carr has essentially done the Saints a favor by freeing up the cap space over the coming seasons.

In the wake of the news, former longtime tackle for the Saints, Terron Armstead, focused on how it would affect his former team. Interestingly, he kept a positive outlook.

“I know Derek Carr’s time with the Saints wasn’t very memorable and he’s not a fan favorite,” Armstead tweeted. “But, him retiring is a HUGE favor and benefit for the Saints! He’s already under contract, and could’ve collected all of his salary this year while on IR! Instead he freed up 30 Million!”

Carr was indeed set to collect $30 million if he had stayed on the roster past the 3rd league day of 2025. The Saints might have cut him if it got to that point anyway, but they also could have kept him on the roster in hopes of a comeback. Instead, Carr went out on his terms.

His career will be looked back on with questions and speculation. The biggest question: what if he stayed healthy throughout his career? Since 2016, few quarterbacks have had worse luck injury-wise than Carr.

Carr’s injury history

Carr’s career will be remembered as a bunch of “what ifs.” His long trail of injuries completely derailed his career and has now forced him into an early retirement. Here’s Carr’s laundry list of injury issues since he entered the league.

In 2016, he fractured his fibula after getting the Raiders off to a 12-3 start. Then, in 2017, Carr fractured his back. Fast forward to 2023, in his first season with the Saints, and Carr got an AC joint sprain that aggravated him throughout the season, but he played through the pain.

Now, Carr has decided to throw in the towel after learning that he needs surgery for a labral tear in his rotator cuff. It’s completely understandable, but many weren’t expecting the 34-year-old to make such a drastic decision.

Looking ahead to the Saints in 2025/26, the keys have now been handed over to second-round pick Tyler Shough. The Louisville product has had a lot of supporters who believe he could develop into a great quarterback. Coming in at 25 years old, Shough should have the maturity to immediately come in and command an offense.

But we don’t foresee too much success for the Saints as a whole this season. Carr’s retirement has officially sent them into a rebuild. It’ll be interesting to see in the coming year if a name like Alvin Kamara becomes available on the trade market. Furthermore, is Shough the right guy for the job? And what will they do with Carr’s $30 million surplus?

Things in New Orleans just got a whole lot more fascinating. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on them throughout the offseason.