“NFL is Going to be Tearfully Brutal for Him”: Merciless Fans Blast Caleb Williams Who Couldn’t Stop Sobbing After Latest Defeat
Vasudha Mudgal
|Published November 05, 2023
In the aftermath of a heartbreaking 52-42 defeat to the Washington Huskies, Caleb Williams, the prodigious quarterback of the USC Trojans, couldn’t hide his sadness. As tears streamed down his face, a moment of helplessness for the young athlete became a source for social media’s unforgiving court of opinion.
With the Huskies maintaining their unbeaten streak, Williams’ pain was twofold—facing the defeat and seeing the Heisman Trophy slip away. Now, the very confidence he once showcased by voicing NFL ownership aspirations is being used against him, amplifying the pressure that awaits in the professional league.
The image of Williams sobbing uncontrollably on the sidelines quickly exploded on Twitter, with fans not shying away from harsh commentary. It was not just a display of raw emotion but a spark that lightened the debate over his previous comments about seeking minority ownership in an NFL team. “The NFL is going to be ‘tearfully’ brutal for him,” one user predicted.
While another sarcastically echoed, “This is the same guy that wants ownership of a team that drafts him?”
The fact remains that Williams put up a lot of effort, contributing significantly to a match that saw the Trojans and the Huskies gather over 1000 yards collectively. Caleb Williams put on a good game despite making two bad plays, a fumble, and taking a sack. His sobs were an indication of how badly it hurt that USC will miss the Pac-12 Championship Game and will fail to reach any of its main goals in 2023.
Caleb Williams’ Ownership Ambitions
