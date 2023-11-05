“NFL is Going to be Tearfully Brutal for Him”: Merciless Fans Blast Caleb Williams Who Couldn’t Stop Sobbing After Latest Defeat

Nov 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs towards the bench after a touchdown is scored during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

In the aftermath of a heartbreaking 52-42 defeat to the Washington Huskies, Caleb Williams, the prodigious quarterback of the USC Trojans, couldn’t hide his sadness. As tears streamed down his face, a moment of helplessness for the young athlete became a source for social media’s unforgiving court of opinion.

With the Huskies maintaining their unbeaten streak, Williams’ pain was twofold—facing the defeat and seeing the Heisman Trophy slip away. Now, the very confidence he once showcased by voicing NFL ownership aspirations is being used against him, amplifying the pressure that awaits in the professional league.

The image of Williams sobbing uncontrollably on the sidelines quickly exploded on Twitter, with fans not shying away from harsh commentary. It was not just a display of raw emotion but a spark that lightened the debate over his previous comments about seeking minority ownership in an NFL team. “The NFL is going to be ‘tearfully’ brutal for him,” one user predicted.

While another sarcastically echoed, “This is the same guy that wants ownership of a team that drafts him?”

The fact remains that Williams put up a lot of effort, contributing significantly to a match that saw the Trojans and the Huskies gather over 1000 yards collectively. Caleb Williams put on a good game despite making two bad plays, a fumble, and taking a sack. His sobs were an indication of how badly it hurt that USC will miss the Pac-12 Championship Game and will fail to reach any of its main goals in 2023.

Caleb Williams’ Ownership Ambitions

Caleb Williams had caused quite a stir in the sports community with his wish to own part of an NFL team if they draft him. This idea had everyone talking , including sports talk show hosts Ben Maller and Fred Roggin. On their show on AM 570 LA Sports, they had a lot to say about what Williams wants. Roggin was taken aback by the young player’s bold wish, wondering why he felt he deserved such a thing before even playing in the NFL. “It’s weird to think you’re owed something big when you haven’t yet shown what you can do in the pros,” Roggin said.

Maller jumped into the conversation too, hinting that Williams might have a shot at ownership in other football leagues but probably not in the big-league NFL. He believes that the NFL doesn’t need Williams as much as he might think.

Although he’s done some amazing things that make it look like he’s going to do really well in the NFL. Despite the loss, Caleb Williams played wonderfully against the Huskies with 4 touchdowns and 312 total yards and remains a top contender for a spot in the big leagues.