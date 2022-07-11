"Aaron Rodgers sends it long to... Stephen Curry?": Warriors superstar and Packers legend dueled in the "$600,000" American Century Championship

The stars are here at the American Century Championship, and this time it’s Stephen Curry catching passes from Aaron Rodgers!

As the most famous celebrity golf tournament winds down, it is time to take a look at what happened and who was of interest.

For us, the focus lay on the absurd odds awarded to Charles Barkley and Stephen Curry’s nonstop antics. For one, Charles was given a near-impossible 7500/1 odds to win the American Century Championship.

What was the outcome on that one? Charles didn’t even crack the top 70. Although to his merit, he did reach a career-best 74, which was two up from last year’s 76th place finish.

Curry already had his doubts, even saying a “hell no!”, when he was asked if Barkley would finish inside the top 70. The real highlight here was Steph catching a throw from Aaron Rodgers. New wide receiver inbound?

Stephen Curry catches a long pass from Aaron Rodgers, if only he had that kind of passer on GSW!

As fans said, this is the most talented receiver Aaron will get to throw to this year. The four-time NFL MVP hasn’t had luck on his side for a while.

As he and Curry were frolicking and making touchdowns on the lawns, fans were visibly excited. Steph even signed the ball and so did Aaron.

The tournament concluded just a few hours ago. Tony Romo, the favorite scooped up the top honors. While Rodgers came home in 9th place. Stephen finished in 16th.

