Andy Reid Speaks Up on the Possibility of Benching WR Kadarius Toney After Another Game of Errors

The last time Kadarius Toney made a blunder, it ended up costing the Chiefs a game against the Bills. It seems to have become quite a habit for the star WR to attract negative press, which even raised questions about him being benched. In the recent post-game presser, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was finally asked about his decision on Toney, and it has certainly raised quite a few eyebrows.

Advertisement

Last Sunday, the Chiefs already had the win in the bag as they were set to clash with the struggling Patriots. The defending champs were leading by 17 points in the third quarter. They intended to maintain this gap, but Toney had other plans.

With 9:20 minutes left on the clock, Mahomes hit Toney in the hands on a first-down pass. However, the pigskin bounced off, and Patriots LB Jahlani Tavai picked it up with ease. Following this, RB Kevin Harris rushed for a breathtaking 18-yard touchdown and narrowed the deficit to only 10 points.

Advertisement

Toney’s blunder made quite the ruckus that has been reverberating since last week. Travis Kelce’s lateral to the wide receiver could have become one of the most electrifying plays this season. However, the refs made a controversial call for an offensive offside after Toney stepped over the line of scrimmage. The defending champs ended up losing that game against Josh Allen’s Bills, failing to close the 3-point gap.

Andy Reid Still Has Faith in Kadarius Toney

Following the matchup between the Chiefs and the Patriots, a reporter asked Reid if he had any plans to bench Kadarius Toney for a while in light of the recent developments. The head coach responded,

“We’ll see how things go. I’m not down on Toney. He does some good things, man,” followed by, “He’s a young guy. So, we’re not talking about somebody who has been in this league (for) a long time.”

While a majority of fans have lost faith in Toney, Big Red certainly wants the star wide receiver to reach his true potential. However, his QB teammate was visibly upset on the sidelines after the drop. The two-time MVP was spotted muttering a few ‘god damn it’ while looking upsetly looking at the field.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JamesPalmerTV/status/1736486709317997053?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Chiefs are now 9-5 and will clash with the visiting Raiders on Christmas Day. They will once again host the Bengals the following week and conclude the regular season after facing the Chargers. They currently have a greater than 99% chance of making the playoffs, but their receiver room could certainly bring trouble in the postseason.