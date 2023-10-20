“NFL Doesn’t Need Caleb Williams”: NFL Analysts Call the Proposition of the USC Star Demanding NFL Ownership Utterly Illogical

Caleb Williams boasts an outstanding record and is poised for NFL success. Yet, the notion of him seeking ownership in an NFL team remains far-fetched. Williams is making headlines by expressing his desire for partial ownership in any franchise that drafts him in 2024.

A Pro Football Talk story from July featuring Caleb’s aspiration for NFL team ownership drew criticism from the NFL community. Commenting on this, Ben Maller and Fred Roggin expressed their opinions on the matter.

Caleb Williams’ Ownership Ambitions Ruffle Ben Maller and Fred Roggin’s Feathers

Fred Roggin and Ben Maller, on AM 570 LA Sports, discussed Caleb Williams and his demands for NFL ownership. Roggin questioned the sense of entitlement among young athletes and how it affects their perspective. He emphasized that the NFL isn’t likely to grant ownership to someone with no travel record. He said:

“There’s this odd sense of entitlement when you haven’t done anything yet. You could be the greatest quarterback in UFC history, maybe you can be there and that’s to be acknowledged and applauded. Maybe you go to the NFL and be one of the worst ever.”

Maller chimed in, suggesting that if Williams wants ownership, he might have better luck with NFL and USFL teams. Both concluded that the concerns about how early fame can shield athletes from the real world. Ben Maller added,

“If Caleb Williams wants ownership of a team, he might be able to get a piece of an NFL team or USFL team but the NFL doesn’t need Caleb Williams. They don’t and it’s just illogical.”

Aaron Rodgers Also Eyeing Equity?

Various sources confirmed that Caleb Williams had conveyed his interest in obtaining partial ownership from the team that would draft him in 2024, should he decide to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. However, it seems that Caleb Williams is not the only one seeking equity in a team he would play for. According to Pro Football Talk, Aaron Rodgers had also made an attempt to negotiate equity as part of his contract talks with the Jets.