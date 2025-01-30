“NFL Is Not Rigged or Scripted”: Robert Griffin III Lashes Out at Fans Claiming Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Are Cheating

Oprah Winfrey once famously said, “Luck is a matter of preparation meeting opportunity.” The Kansas City Chiefs have certainly embodied this throughout the season and playoffs, capitalizing on opponents’ mistakes and turning them into scoring chances. Yet, many fans have been crying foul play, saying that the game is rigged for Mahomes and his team, with some crediting luck’s role in their success. In contrast, former Commanders QB RGIII believes the Chiefs aren’t simply lucky — they’re better prepared than their competition.

RGIII had a straightforward question for those crying foul play — why couldn’t the Bills, with an MVP-caliber QB and a world-class O-line, gain a single yard on 3rd and 4th downs? For him, the answer was simple: Josh Allen & Co. just weren’t good enough.

“Your favourite team just isn’t good enough, all right? It is not the Kansas City Chiefs’ fault that the Buffalo Bills couldn’t get one yard on third or 4th down with the best offensive line they’ve ever had, one of the best running game they’ve had and a behemoth of a QB in Josh Allen going for a quarterback sneak,” RGIII said on the latest episode of Outta Pocket.

Despite the controversial calls making the rounds, the former Commanders QB believes the Bills had plenty of opportunities to control their own destiny. A prime example? Dalton Kincaid’s last-minute dropped pass, which, if caught, could have been the game-sealing play for the Bills. So, Griffin argues, how does it make sense to blame the Chiefs or the NFL when the Bills couldn’t execute the basics?

“If you can’t get a yard on 4th and one, you don’t deserve the win. So stop blaming the KC Chiefs because your team can’t beat them,” he added.

Netizens, however, wholeheartedly disagreed with Griffin’s take. The majority were clear that the Chiefs have been getting penalties at the most opportune moments this season — a key reason behind Patrick Mahomes & Co. making the Super Bowl (again). The disagreement with Griffin’s take was so intense that even his die-hard fans refused to side with him.

Amidst the overwhelming disagreement was a rebel in the form of JJ Birden, former NFL WR. In Birden’s view, this debate can be settled by looking at the two groups arguing — the fans, who claim that the league is rigged, and ex-players, who echo Griffin’s stance.

For Birden, the fact that every former NFL player disagrees with the current rigging narrative is enough evidence to prove the Chiefs’ legitimacy.

The best reply to Griffin’s post, however, came from a user who hilariously asked the ex-NFL QB to label his reel as a paid promotion post from the league.

This has truly been an intriguing debate to follow. On one hand, the Chiefs have had luck swinging the pendulum their way in the most crucial moments this season.

On the other, statistics reveal that only 17% of the Chiefs’ scoring drives were aided by penalties. Moreover, not once have Patrick Mahomes & Co. had more penalties than their opponents in their previous 11 playoff encounters.

The best way to tackle this dialogue is by compromise. The likes of RGIII and Birden need to acknowledge that Andy Reid’s men have been heavily blessed by the football Gods. Likewise, fans have to respect the statistics and understand the nuances before making serious claims of the game being rigged.