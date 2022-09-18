NFL Reddit Stream : How to Watch and Stream NFL Week 2 Sunday Games live for free?

Week 2 of the 2022-23 NFL season is underway, and there are some classic rivalries on tap for what’s set to be another great week of NFL action.

We saw it all during a great week 1. The Bears and 49ers played in a monsoon, the Buccaneers defense put on a show against the Cowboys in prime time, and there were some thrilling games including Broncos-Seahawks and Panthers-Browns.

Week 2 already started on a high note when the Chargers and Chiefs matched up in Amazon Prime’s first broadcast of Thursday Night Football.

Kansas City escaped with a narrow 27-24 victory that saw two of the best, young quarterbacks in the AFC go at it. Justin Herbert almost led an improbable comeback with broken ribs, but it was a little too late. With that game going so well, week 2 is only set to get better.

The Bears and Packers will renew the NFL’s oldest rivalry on Sunday Night Football, the Bucs will look to get revenge on the New Orleans Saints, and the Seahawks will get a chance to gain more momentum in a divisional clash against the 49ers.

The @packers are 2 games away from tying the Bears with the most franchise wins in NFL history 👏 …They also play this Sunday. 👀 pic.twitter.com/g5tLJpkE4a — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 16, 2022

How to watch NFL Sunday week 2 games with cable?

If you have a cable connection, the easiest way to watch the NFL game is to turn on your TV and switch the channel to NBC Sports, Fox, or CBS depending on which game you’re watching.

How to watch the NFL week 2 games for free?

With the growing trend towards “cord-cutting”, or the movement of television viewers to online platforms, there are various ways to stream football games.

If you already have a cable subscription but prefer to watch the game on another device, you can watch the games on the channel’s respective website or mobile app. The easiest way to do this for the NFL week 2 games will be logging in to NBC.com, CBSsports.com, or Fox, and using your cable credentials to log in and watch the game for free.

Another option for the week 2 games is using fuboTV.

How to stream the NFL week 2 games?

If you don’t have cable, there are still several options available. DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and YouTube TV all offer free trials for their services, allowing fans to sign up for a limited time to watch free broadcasts.

You can also use Peacock to watch the game, subscribing to the site for 4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.

