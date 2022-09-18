Did Justin Jefferson invent The Griddy? How the $7 million Vikings WR launched a wave of epic celebrations

Justin Jefferson is one of the best young receivers in the league currently, and the Vikings star brings an entertaining personality.

Jefferson, who has a net worth of $7 million, burst onto the scene as a rookie. He was picked 22nd out of LSU by the Minnesota Vikings, and he represents an important part of their offense.

The Philadelphia Eagles were in the market for a wide receiver, and they had Justin Jefferson on the board when they picked at 21. However, they chose Jalen Reagor out of Texas Christian University.

Reagor is no longer on the team, and the Eagles are most definitely kicking themselves over losing Jefferson. Jefferson has been nothing but sensational since he came to the league.

In his rookie year, Jefferson caught 88 passes for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. Those marks are extremely hard to reach in any season, let alone your rookie one, but even then. Jefferson found a way to increase his performance in year two.

He caught an incredible 108 passes for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns. Those are numbers players dream of having, and somehow, Jefferson found a way to improve on his ridiculous rookie numbers.

In the Viking’s first game of this season, Jefferson came out guns blazing. He caught nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON 2ND TD OF THE DAY 🔥 HE CAN’T BE STOPPED (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/i34elcUrRf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 11, 2022

Did Justin Jefferson invent the Griddy?

If there’s one thing that defines how Jefferson is as a player, it’s his touchdown celebrations. Jefferson has made ‘The Griddy’ one of the most viral celebrations in the NFL.

No shortage of The Griddy today at U.S. Bank Stadium, a statement game and win from Justin Jefferson and the #Vikings. Hear postgame locker room thoughts about JJ’s dominance and their stellar defensive play on https://t.co/h9frLTOSzr. ⬇️⬇️ #Skol https://t.co/v1YfH2VkIt pic.twitter.com/7ikHBvYR0L — Alec Ausmus (@A_TwiceKSTP) September 12, 2022

Even though Jefferson has popularized The Griddy in the NFL, he’s not the person who invented the dance. The Griddy was invented at LSU, interestingly enough.

Allen Davis, Ja’Marr Chase’s former teammate, invented the dance after he wanted to create his own viral dance trend following the famous ‘Nae Nae’ trend.

When Chase joined LSU, he showed the dance to Justin Jefferson who took it and made it his own. Jefferson had a monster game in sophomore season, going off for three touchdowns and 163 yards. When he scored his first touchdown, Jefferson busted out the moves for everyone to see.

Justin Jefferson and his GRIDDY dance will be coming to Fortnite! The wide receiver will be the first NFL player featured in the game. Keep an eye out for the former LSU star’s emote coming to the game. @JJettas2 pic.twitter.com/jYYEgcUeLD — College Football TV (@collegefbtv) April 26, 2021

Now, Jefferson pulls off the dance every chance he gets. Considering the Vikings star scores a lot, you’ll see the Griddy a lot. Many other players have followed in his footsteps, making the Griddy one of the most common celebrations now.

