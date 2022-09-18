Nonchalant Patrick Mahomes raised an insane $110,000 by simply ‘sipping beer’

Patrick Mahomes, without much effort, raised equivalent to $110,000 in advertisement for Coors Light by sipping beer during ‘The Match.’

Patrick Mahomes is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the world of the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs roped him in during the 2017 draft and he quickly became the team’s go-to QB.

Patrick is known for his unorthodox style and ability to make plays out of nowhere. During his rookie season, Patrick served as Alex Smith’s backup but was soon named QB1 after Smith went to the Commanders.

Patrick successfully led his unit to a Super Bowl title win during the 2019-20 season. As expected, the Chiefs then offered Mahomes one of the biggest deals in sporting history.

In 2020, he signed a whopping 10 year $503 million extension with the Kansas City-based franchise. After that, Mahomes became an absolute fan favorite.

Patrick Mahomes endorsed Coors Light beer without really endorsing it

Moreover, Mahomes generally stays away from any kind of controversy which makes him even more desirable and bankable for top brands.

During this year’s ‘The Match’, the famous Golf clash in which Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Mahomes took part, the Kansas City QB was seen simply sipping some beer which really isn’t that big a deal.

However, as per ApexMarketing, it actually turned into a massive deal for Coors Light as Mahomes’ nonchalant beer-sipping gave the company an equivalent to $110,000 in advertising.

Patrick Mahomes gave Coors Light the equivalent of $110,000 in advertising last night by being seen drinking the beer during “The Match,” according to @ApexMarketing. pic.twitter.com/Y6L5yVq4WI — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 2, 2022

That wasn’t the only time when Mahomes-Coors Light relationship made the headlines. In July this year, Mahomes appeared in a commercial for the company and the ad ended up gaining global attention.

The NFL doesn’t allow it’s players to directly appear in beer commercials. So Coors Light figured out a way to use Mahomes in the ad without really breaking the rules.

They designed the ad in which Mahomes was actually selling Coors Light (flashlight). However, the witty dialogue writing made it obvious what Mahomes was actually endorsing.

Introducing The Coors Light. Get your The Coors Light at https://t.co/i6C9th3Uyw 🔦🏔 pic.twitter.com/zkmJ88XFcF — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 13, 2022

The ad proved to be a masterstroke and there wasn’t much the league could object about. All in all, Mahomes’ association with Coors Light has thus far yielded good results and we are eager to see what more innovative ways they can find to entertain us and at the same time, boost their sales.

