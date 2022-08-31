What Channels are the NFL Games on for week 1 of 2022-23 season?

The NFL season is back with 32 teams all ready to make a run for the Super Bowl. Read on to find out which channels every game for week 1 will be on.

It’s been a long offseason, but fans will be happy to know that week 1 is right around the corner. The Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams are going to be playing the season opener against the Buffalo Bills on September 8th, at 8:20 p.m. ET.

After that, there are 16 games scheduled for week 1 with each team playing one game. The NFL season is a long one with each team playing 17 games over 18 weeks. Each team gets one bye week.

With the new rule changes implemented in the 2020-21 season, 7 teams qualify from each conference the NFC and the AFC, for a total of 14 teams. The first seed earns a bye while the other six duke it out in wild card games.

What channel is every NFL week 1 game on?

Here’s a detailed list of every NFL week 1 game with what channel they’re on. All times are in ET.

Thursday, Sep. 8 Bills @ Rams 8:20 PM NBC Sunday, Sep. 11 Saints @ Falcons 1:00 PM FOX Sunday, Sep. 11 Browns @ Panthers 1:00 PM CBS Sunday, Sep. 11 49ers @ Bears 1:00 PM FOX Sunday, Sep. 11 Steelers @ Bengals 1:00 PM CBS Sunday, Sep. 11 Eagles @ Lions 1:00 PM FOX Sunday, Sep. 11 Colts @ Texans 1:00 PM CBS Sunday, Sep. 11 Patriots @ Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS Sunday, Sep. 11 Ravens @ Jets 1:00 PM CBS Sunday, Sep. 11 Jaguars @ Commanders 1:00 PM FOX Sunday, Sep. 11 Chiefs @ Cardinals 4:25 PM CBS Sunday, Sep. 11 Raiders @ Chargers 4:25 PM CBS Sunday, Sep. 11 Packers @ Vikings 4:25 PM FOX Sunday, Sep. 11 Giants @ Titans 4:25 PM FOX Sunday, Sep. 11 Buccaneers @ Cowboys 8:20 PM NBC Monday, Sep. 12 Broncos @ Seahawks 8:20 PM ESPN/ABC

How to stream week 1 matches?

If you don’t have cable, there are several streaming options you can use. NFL Plus is a great way to catch all the action for a relatively cheap price. The subscription plan is $5 per month or $30 per year. You’ll have access to it on your phone or laptop, all live local and national games, live game audio, and more.

The NFL has also partnered with Amazon Prime to roll out a new streaming option for certain games. Thursday Night Football will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime. Amazon will give you a 30-day free trial before you can commit to the action.

The other big option is to go with NBC and Peacock for Sunday Night games. Otherwise, Paramount +, Fubo TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu+ Live TV, and YouTube TV all offer various plans.

