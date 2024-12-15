“Obsessed With You”: Travis Hunter’s Fiancée Leanna Lenee Relishes “Heisman Dinner” with a Special Person Ahead of The Ceremony

It was a special night for Travis Hunter’s fiancée, Leanna Lenee, in the bustling New York City on Saturday. The odds currently suggest (+2500) that Hunter is the favorite to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy.

And, as the Colorado two-way star was busy with media interviews ahead of the ceremony, Lenee spent time with a very special person in NYC: Grete Griffin. Grete, the wife of former NFL QB turned analyst Robert Griffin III, was excellent company to Leanna, as Griffin had won the Heisman Trophy, back in 2011.

Reflecting on the Heisman dinner, Grete, also the co-host of Griffin’s “Outta Pocket with RGIII,” posted an Instagram story with the caption, “Heisman dinner with the beautiful.”

Notably, Leanna reacted to Grete’s adorable comment with a story that read, “obsessed with you.” In the photo shared on Instagram, Leanna wore a black-themed outfit, while Grete opted for blue, complemented by her black jeans.

Earlier, Grete also enjoyed a “date night” in New York at Meduza Mediterrania with RGIII, ahead of meeting Leanna. She posted a heartwarming Instagram story where the duo looked relaxed before the Heisman ceremony.

