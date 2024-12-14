“Lamar Jackson is From The Same State I’m From”: Travis Hunter Reveals Who He Looks Up to Ahead of Heisman Ceremony

Colorado’s two-way star, Travis Hunter, firmly believes he should win the 2024 Heisman Trophy to “set his legacy” in college football. And, there is one person he’s keenly looking up to fulfill this dream: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Interestingly, both Hunter and Lamar hail from Florida. While Jackson was born in Pompano Beach, Hunter hails from West Palm Beach, just 37 miles away.

A day ahead of the Heisman Trophy Ceremony, Hunter spoke about an interesting coincidence between his father, Travis Sr., and Lamar Jackson at the Friday night press conference. He revealed that they both attended Boynton Beach Community High School in Florida.

Hunter also reflected on how he was inspired by Lamar Jackson and Jameis Winston’s Heisman Trophy wins and wished to one day hold his own:

“Not a specific one, but definitely had a lot, you know. Looking at Lamar Jackson, Jameis Winston, and all the guys I looked up to, you know. Lamar Jackson is from the same state I’m from. So I definitely look up to him a lot. He went to the same high school my father went to. So I definitely look up to him a lot.”

In 2016, Lamar Jackson (Louisville) won the Heisman Trophy over Deshaun Watson, Dede Westbrook, Jabrill Peppers, and Baker Mayfield to stamp his legacy in college football.

This win, at the age of 19, was following an impressive season with 3,543 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions, as well as 260 carries for 1,571 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. Three years later, in 2019, Lamar also won the NFL MVP award, punctuating his successful transition from college football to the NFL.

Notably, Jameis Winston, who played for Florida State University in 2013, threw for 3,820 yards and 38 touchdowns, won the Heisman Trophy the same year in which he led his team to the National Championship. However, he could not translate the same success into the NFL.

With just hours to go before the winner announcement, can Hunter emulate Lamar and Winston’s success? Right now, the odds are in Hunter’s (-2500) favor, over Ashton Jeanty (+1000), Cam Ward (+25000), and Dillon Gabriel (+25000).

The award ceremony will start at 8 p.m. ET, December 14, at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, and Hunter will look forward to achieve his childhood dream.