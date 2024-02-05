HomeSearch

Travis Hunter Engagement: Colorado WR Shares Stunning Visuals of Fiancée Leanna Lenee’s Gorgeous Engagement Ring; Credits: Travis Hunter’s Instagram

Travis Hunter has made some major moves in the offseason. The two-way Colorado threat has gotten engaged to his girlfriend Leanna Lenee. The happy couple shared the announcement on their Instagrams, alongside adorable snapshots from the engagement.

Hunter, the 20-year-old college football cornerback and wide receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes, had a great season, and played the most snaps of anyone in 2023, earning the Paul Hornung Award. Taking things up a notch, he’s started off the new year, with even more happiness.

He shared some images from his engagement to long-time girlfriend Leanna Lenne. The two, looking so much in love, enjoyed a coastal engagement, and donned white for the special occasion. Capping off the beachy vibes, Hunter wore a classic cotton white shirt and shorts, while Lenne looked stunning in a white bandeau and midi skirt.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C278cljxjHE/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The couple also shared a clip of the massive diamond ring that Hunter bought for his fiancé. The custom band of princess-cut diamonds was acquired from the Elite Diamond Company at the reported price of $100k.

Who is Leanna Lenne?

Colorado Buffaloes‘ Travis Hunter and Leanna’s romance began over a year ago when they crossed paths during Travis’s senior year at Collins High School in Suwanee, Georgia. She has a diverse background, with a blend of African American, Mexican, and Filipino roots, reflecting the rich tapestry of her family.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0Hx4AMpWdk/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In December 2022, Leanna achieved a significant milestone by earning her bachelor’s degree from Kennesaw University. The couple launched their own YouTube channel on October 20, 2022, where they frequently give a glimpse into their lives.

Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

