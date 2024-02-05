Travis Hunter Engagement: Colorado WR Shares Stunning Visuals of Fiancée Leanna Lenee’s Gorgeous Engagement Ring

Travis Hunter has made some major moves in the offseason. The two-way Colorado threat has gotten engaged to his girlfriend Leanna Lenee. The happy couple shared the announcement on their Instagrams, alongside adorable snapshots from the engagement.

Hunter, the 20-year-old college football cornerback and wide receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes, had a great season, and played the most snaps of anyone in 2023, earning the Paul Hornung Award. Taking things up a notch, he’s started off the new year, with even more happiness.

He shared some images from his engagement to long-time girlfriend Leanna Lenne. The two, looking so much in love, enjoyed a coastal engagement, and donned white for the special occasion. Capping off the beachy vibes, Hunter wore a classic cotton white shirt and shorts, while Lenne looked stunning in a white bandeau and midi skirt.

The couple also shared a clip of the massive diamond ring that Hunter bought for his fiancé. The custom band of princess-cut diamonds was acquired from the Elite Diamond Company at the reported price of $100k.

Who is Leanna Lenne?

Colorado Buffaloes‘ Travis Hunter and Leanna’s romance began over a year ago when they crossed paths during Travis’s senior year at Collins High School in Suwanee, Georgia. She has a diverse background, with a blend of African American, Mexican, and Filipino roots, reflecting the rich tapestry of her family.

In December 2022, Leanna achieved a significant milestone by earning her bachelor’s degree from Kennesaw University. The couple launched their own YouTube channel on October 20, 2022, where they frequently give a glimpse into their lives.